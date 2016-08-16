Nicole Safar
Is the Walker Administration Using Audits to Harass Family Planning Clinics?
According to DHS, the state Office of Inspector General found that family planning clinics they’d audited were significantly overpaid for services they provided to their clients who use Medicaid. In fact, the inspector general ordered that ... more
Aug 16, 2016
Lisa Kaiser
State and Federal Republicans Launch New Attacks on Planned Parenthood
A batch of undercover videos shot by anti-abortion activists seems to have breathed new life into the ongoing Republican war against women in general and Planned Parenthood specifically. more
Aug 4, 2015
Lisa Kaiser
Wisconsin Considers Extreme Anti-Abortion Bills
Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces more
Jul 9, 2013
Lisa Kaiser