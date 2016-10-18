RSS

Niffer Clarke

As Halloween approaches, First Stage children’s theater is already handing out tricks and treats with its funny, scary and delightful production of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:33 PM Theater

Photo by Paul Ruffalo Photography

This month, First Stage debuts a very satisfying musical based on the children’s book Ella Enchanted. more

Apr 5, 2016 3:29 PM Theater

Ivy: quiet. intelligent.Bean: rebellious. rambunctious. Both girls are in the second grade. Both are characters suburban characters from the popular series of children’s books by Annie Barrows. The first book was published over ten years a.. more

Jan 16, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Splinter Group Theatre stages a dark romantic drama of psychosis and vulnerability with an intimate production of Tracy Letts’ Bug. more

Sep 15, 2015 8:20 PM Theater

www.splinter-group.org

Sep 14, 2015 12:01 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Jason Fassl

Based on Daniel Wallace’s novel, First Stage’s 'Big Fish' is a wonderful musical for the whole family. more

May 11, 2015 3:30 PM Theater

Individuals suchas Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields, Jimmy Van Heusen and Harold Arlen may soundfaintly familiar, but smart money says that ninety percent of people who don’tqualify for Medicare benefits would not be able to name their accomplishmen.. more

Apr 22, 2015 2:25 PM Visual Arts

Paul Zindel’s The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds treads the tragic distance that can develop between people. The Splinter Group production of the drama explores the emotional space between people with passion and wonder.... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:59 PM Theater

The Sunset Playhouse continues its season with Paul Rudnick’s 1991 light comedy I Hate Hamlet. Sunset does considerable justice to the script. Mitch Weindorf is suitably charismatic as Andrew, a more

May 9, 2014 3:47 AM Theater

Talk about a gut-busting show! Opening night of First Stage Children’s Theater’s production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (performed by the “Cosby Cast” this more

Dec 4, 2013 12:26 AM Theater

Pinkalicious Pinkerton loves all things pink. So much so that she makes her entire world pink, including herself! And she finds the best way do it: eating pink cupcakes. And eating more pink cupcakes until….well, you can figure more

Feb 27, 2013 3:36 PM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Tanya Saracho's engrossing comedy Enfrascada. It's a contemporary story of friendship between four women set in and around Chicago... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:22 PM Theater

Alumni of Milwaukee bands such as String Theory, Silvergun and Marashino come together to create commercially polished hard rock as The Heroes Lie. Minor-key melodies and riffs serve aggressively melancholy, sometimes depressive sentiments.... more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

In 1892 Frank Lenz, an entrepreneurial 25-year-old Pittsburgh bookkeeper, decided to take advantage of this exciting new world of travel on the “mechanical horse”—as well as seek personal fame and fortune—by announcing that he woul more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

