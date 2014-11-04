Nigel Wade
‘Br(OK)en Genius’ Heals Through Art
This week Off the Cuff sat down with Christopher McIntyre, the visionary behind “Br(OK)en Genius,” a project striving to spark conversation about Milwaukee’s segregation and poverty issues. On Nov. 21-22, the South Milwaukee Performing A... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:47 PM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
Juggling Jobs and a Baby
Boulevard Theatre ends its season with a thought-provoking look at class differences, “the price” of status and the sacrifices made in trying to balance work and family in Living Out. Lisa Loomer’s play centering on a nanny more
May 8, 2013 2:18 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Driven By Character: The Sex Lives of Intellectuals
The performance space of The Boulevard Theatre is black with vertical lines of various colors for contrast. The vertical lines aren’t really necessary. Neither are the placards with various words on the wall near the ceiling. The Boulevard is st.. more
Feb 20, 2011 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mother’s Day Laugh-A-Thon
Though she’s far more profane a performer than you’d expect to see on a bill tied to a Hallmark Holiday, popular Chicago comedian and “Def Comedy Jam” vet Adele Givens headlines an evening of stand-up comedy at the Riverside Theate more
May 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee