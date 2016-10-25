RSS

Night Of The Living Dead: The Puppet Show

Ruthie plugs lots of exciting Halloween week events, including: Dora Diamond’s Costume Party at Company Brewing, Oct. 28; Remember-When Party at Harbor Room, Oct. 29; and Drag RePublic’s ‘Revenge of the Sexy Zombie Hunters’ at Riverwest Pub... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:16 PM Dear Ruthie

It's time again to respect a very influential error on the part of the Walter Reade organization. It was a simple clerical error. They had originally had a copyright notice on the title card of their 1968 film Night of the Flesh Eaters . Somew.. more

Oct 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

(brains)

It can be very, very difficult to tell exactly when it is that a zombie is “dead.” Last year Angry Young Men Ltd. announced that the 2014 Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show would be the last. Well...they’re back. Those adorable puppe.. more

Oct 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Angry Young Men Limited has announced kind of a shocking bit of news recently. Their ever-popular Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show which has been something of a long-stranding local theater tradition will meet its finalperformance this comin.. more

Oct 19, 2014 7:00 AM Theater

The undead puppets return to the Oriental Theatre in just a couple of weeks as Angry young Men Ltd. present another helping of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show. If you’re a fan of the horror genre and you haven’t seen this puppet show, y.. more

Oct 24, 2011 3:05 AM Theater

Local puppet group Angry Young Men, Ltd. had the rather ingenious idea of making a Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show a few years back. Every now and then when the opportunity arises, the group returns to a stage somewhere to perform the sho.. more

Mar 15, 2011 11:04 AM Theater

The ability to work in multiple mediums is the sign of a truly great story, so it’s not surprising that George Romero’s 1968 zombie masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, has been so frequently reimagined by both cartoons and comic books. more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

