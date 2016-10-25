Night Of The Living Dead: The Puppet Show
The Return of the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show
It's time again to respect a very influential error on the part of the Walter Reade organization. It was a simple clerical error. They had originally had a copyright notice on the title card of their 1968 film Night of the Flesh Eaters . Somew.. more
Oct 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It can be very, very difficult to tell exactly when it is that a zombie is “dead.” Last year Angry Young Men Ltd. announced that the 2014 Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show would be the last. Well...they’re back. Those adorable puppe.. more
Oct 18, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The FINAL Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show
Angry Young Men Limited has announced kind of a shocking bit of news recently. Their ever-popular Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show which has been something of a long-stranding local theater tradition will meet its finalperformance this comin.. more
Oct 19, 2014 7:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Return of the Puppets of the Living Dead
The undead puppets return to the Oriental Theatre in just a couple of weeks as Angry young Men Ltd. present another helping of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show. If you’re a fan of the horror genre and you haven’t seen this puppet show, y.. more
Oct 24, 2011 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Zombies On My Birthday
Local puppet group Angry Young Men, Ltd. had the rather ingenious idea of making a Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show a few years back. Every now and then when the opportunity arises, the group returns to a stage somewhere to perform the sho.. more
Mar 15, 2011 11:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Night of the Living Dead: The Puppet Show
The ability to work in multiple mediums is the sign of a truly great story, so it’s not surprising that George Romero’s 1968 zombie masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, has been so frequently reimagined by both cartoons and comic books. more
