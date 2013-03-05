Nightlife
Reinventing Shorewood
Camp Bar owners Paul and Natalia Hackbarth say they modeled the bar after their cabin in northern Wisconsin. To judge by the looks of the establishment, it must be quite a cabin. For all its taxidermied animal heads, antle more
Mar 5, 2013 10:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Driving back from St. Louis
LOVE that were getting a Cards radio feed all the way up to Rockford, but we can't believe that we are missing this game! more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Oktoberfest
Milwaukee’s celebrates Oktoberfest in Heidelberg Park, right by the Bavarian Inn in Glendale, kicks off its three-weekend run this evening at 5 p.m. Brace yourself for as much polka, beer and heavy fo,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Danny Price and The Loose Change
Let’srunthrough it Danny Price and The Loose Change perform April 4 with Eat The Mystery, Corruptable and Hig ,Local Music more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music