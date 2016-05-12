RSS

Nightmare On Elm Street

Daniel Burkholder/The Playground will hold the thirdinstallment of their Scenic Route: MKE performanceseries on May 15.The once-per-season performance series is directed by DanielBurkholder and was created in collaboration .. more

May 12, 2016 3:25 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee'sbeloved Pizza Man will be opening a second location in Wauwatosa at the MayfairCollection. It is scheduled to open in spring of 2015. The 5,600-square-footrestaurant will occupy a space east of the planned Corner Bakery Cafe and will.. more

Oct 9, 2014 10:08 PM Around MKE

In this reboot, when Freddy Krueger murders sleeping teens in their dreams, the killings materialize in the waking world. To stay alive, these latest teens must remain awake, employing creative strategies to do so. The new Elm Street gang c... more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

“Try to get some sleep” is not good parental advice to the teenagers of the heartland town in A Nightmare on Elm Street. A group of friends discovers a shared nightmare: A charred-faced figure with a steel-clawed glove, wearing a ragged swe... more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

