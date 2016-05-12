Nightmare On Elm Street
Daniel Burkholder/The Playground to Hold Third ‘Scenic Route: MKE’
Daniel Burkholder/The Playground will hold the thirdinstallment of their Scenic Route: MKE performanceseries on May 15.The once-per-season performance series is directed by DanielBurkholder and was created in collaboration .. more
May 12, 2016 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Pizza Man Opens at Mayfair
Milwaukee'sbeloved Pizza Man will be opening a second location in Wauwatosa at the MayfairCollection. It is scheduled to open in spring of 2015. The 5,600-square-footrestaurant will occupy a space east of the planned Corner Bakery Cafe and will.. more
Oct 9, 2014 10:08 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In this reboot, when Freddy Krueger murders sleeping teens in their dreams, the killings materialize in the waking world. To stay alive, these latest teens must remain awake, employing creative strategies to do so. The new Elm Street gang c... more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
A Nightmare on Elm Street
“Try to get some sleep” is not good parental advice to the teenagers of the heartland town in A Nightmare on Elm Street. A group of friends discovers a shared nightmare: A charred-faced figure with a steel-clawed glove, wearing a ragged swe... more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews