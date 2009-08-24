Nike
New York Dolls
With 'Cause I Sez So, the Dolls' second act is well under way, thumbing its nose at F. Sco 'Cause I Sez So ,CD Reviews more
Aug 24, 2009 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Nine Inch Nails Release Free Album... For Real!
May 5, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Branding “Alternative Culture”
Inthesummer of 2005, Nike SB, a division of the shoe giant in charge ofproduc Unmarketable: Brandalism, Copyfighting, Mocketing, and the Erosion of Integrity, ,Books more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Books
OregoNike releases special Rose Bowl jerseys
<p>I suppose it was inevitable the minute Oregon won the Pac-12 and it was decided they would play in the Rose Bowl that Nike would take this opportunity of a national stage to introduce some awful, vomit-inducing unis.</p> <p>Those unis were i.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports