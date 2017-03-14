Niki Johnson
'Art AIDS America' and 'Eggs Benedict'
Along with several dozen Milwaukee Art Museum members, ARCW staff and the tour’s sponsor, Joe Pabst, Paul Masterson viewed “Art AIDS America" in Chicago’s Alphawood Gallery. He recounts this recent trip. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:35 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Artist and Advocate Niki Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more
Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Art and World AIDS Day
On World AIDS Day, Paul Masterson discusses local efforts, past and present, geared toward representing individuals affected by HIV/AIDS in art. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:44 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Gloria Steinem Celebrates Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s 80th Anniversary
With the theme “Rise Up, Be Visible,” an estimated 1,300 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supporters and feminist icon Gloria Steinem celebrated the state chapter’s 80th anniversary and the national organization’s centennial. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Crossing the ‘Threshold’ at the Charles Allis Art Museum
The 25-artist exhibit “Threshold,” curated by Niki Johnson of Eggs Benedict fame, graces the Charles Allis Art Museum through Feb. 28. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:28 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
‘Eggs Benedict’ Served at MAM
On Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6:15 p.m., Milwaukee Art Museum will host a panel discussion entitled “Art, AIDS, Religion and Censorship” inspired by Niki Johnson’s Eggs Benedict, a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI crafted out of 17,000 colored c... more
Aug 18, 2015 8:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Elitism, Ignorance and the Condom Pope
Milwaukee seems to have more than its fair share of ugly art controversies. Public outrage over art gets whipped up regularly by small-minded politicians and right-wing radio. more
Jul 7, 2015 11:01 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
‘Engendered’ Identities at MIAD
For “Engendered,” curator Niki Johnson selected 20 artists for work that addresses the myriad ways sex can be interpreted. more
Feb 10, 2015 8:28 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
‘Preservatif’ Offers Condom Curiosities
“Preservatif,” conceived by artist Niki Johnson (of Eggs Benedict fame) and co-curated by Kim Hindman, gave 23 national artists the opportunity to use condoms as artistic material. This ambitious exhibition seeks to open discussions on s... more
Dec 1, 2014 6:33 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Questioning Consumer Culture
As part of a museum-wide exhibition series focusing on consumerism, the Haggerty Museum of Art presents “Aesthetic Afterlife,” featuring Wisconsin artists William Andersen, Jason Ramey, Heather McCalla, Niki Johnson, Hongtao Zhou and Yev... more
Feb 12, 2014 3:04 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Skin Game Redux
Portrait Society Gallery (The Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., suite 526) is a mini-museum of marvels under the guidance of Debra Brehmer, who stretches the portrait theme beyond, and then some, succeeding where more
Jul 1, 2013 4:53 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Reflections on Feminism
For 40 years, Martha Wilson has contemplated the personal and cultural implications of feminist theory through photography, performance and video. The Portrait Society Gallery offers an exhibition of the New York-based more
Jun 8, 2013 3:58 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Revisiting Gallery NIght, "Eggs Benedict," & Legacy
Spring Gallery Night brought chilly winds, yet the crowds discovered their untiring enthusiasm for Milwaukee art, so the galleries and venues were filled. Numerous people ventured to see “ Eggs Benedict more
Apr 22, 2013 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Art and Life in Transition
The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art more
Apr 17, 2013 6:44 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
