Nikiya Harris
Community Meet and Greet with State and Local Representatives Tomorrow
Ekistics is a new nonprofit organization devoted to empowering ex-offenders as they return to the community. It will be hosting a community meet and greet tomorrow with state and local representatives, including state Rep. Mandela Barnes, Milwauke.. more
May 2, 2014 6:51 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Jonathan Brostoff Running for East Side Assembly Seat
Jonathan Brostoff recently announced his candidacy for the East Side Assembly seat being vacated by Democrat Jon Richards, who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. The Assembly district includes the more
Jan 15, 2014 5:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Issue of the Week: Let’s Talk About Reducing Gun Violence
Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more
Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Sen. Nikiya Harris: ‘It’s Time for New Voices’
The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more
May 14, 2013 6:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Rainey and Sinclair Face Off in Election for County Board April 2
Since most conversations about the Milwaukee County Board are now focused on attempts to reduce supervisors’ positions to part-time ones, it’s easy to overlook two races—in districts 2 and 17—that will be decided by the more
Mar 6, 2013 12:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Tamara Grigsby: ‘Light Always Prevails’
The good news is that after giving everyone a big scare this past year, state Rep. Tamara Grigsby is in good health and “feeling wonderful.”The bad news is that Grigsby more
Dec 26, 2012 3:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Top Stories of 2012
It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more
Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Election 2012: Send Democrats to the State Legislature
Although the presidential and congressional races have generated the most media attention, it’s important to note that important legislative seats will be on the Nov. 6 ballot. In all of these races, the Shepherd endorses more
Oct 31, 2012 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Endorsements
In the hotly contested race to represent Senate District 6, the Shepherd's endorsement goes... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Five Democrats Vie for Open Senate Seat
Wisconsinites tend to have long-term relationships with their elected officials... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Special Election Today to Replace MKE County Supervisor Toni Clark
May 25, 2010 1:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Boris and Doris On the Town
Foodie Frenzy: A Pfister crowd queued up for seemingly endless small plates of gourmet delights at the 28th annual Taste of Milwaukee, benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin (UCP). From Carnevor’s steak tartare, to the M... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Idea of North
The UWM Union Theatre’s free Experimental Tuesdays series tonight asks us what we think about a region of the country that, frankly, few of us ever think about. The program compiles films depicting Norway, Finland and other frozen climates ... more
Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee