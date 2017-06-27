Nina Ghanbarzadeh
Seeing Through 'Transplant Eyes' at Walker’s Point Arts Center
From esoteric photographs to the suggestions of body parts, a powerful mix of images and reference points are part of the exhibition “Transplant Eyes" at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:37 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Day
Gallery Night and Day, the quarterly, two-day arts extravaganza, begins Friday, July 22 and continues through Saturday, July 23. More than 40 galleries, museums and other institutions will be hosting roaming arts lovers throughout the event... more
Jul 19, 2016 3:07 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘TIMELINE’ at RedLine Milwaukee
RedLine Milwaukee is a nonprofit venue with a busy schedule of workshops and artists’ studios, plus a fine gallery space. One of the exhibitions currently on view is more
Aug 5, 2014 9:29 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts