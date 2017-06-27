RSS

Nina Ghanbarzadeh

artreview_wpca_a.jpg.jpe

From esoteric photographs to the suggestions of body parts, a powerful mix of images and reference points are part of the exhibition “Transplant Eyes" at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:37 AM Visual Arts

gallerynightandday.jpg.jpe

Gallery Night and Day, the quarterly, two-day arts extravaganza, begins Friday, July 22 and continues through Saturday, July 23. More than 40 galleries, museums and other institutions will be hosting roaming arts lovers throughout the event... more

Jul 19, 2016 3:07 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

RedLine Milwaukee is a nonprofit venue with a busy schedule of workshops and artists’ studios, plus a fine gallery space. One of the exhibitions currently on view is more

Aug 5, 2014 9:29 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES