Nine
New Leadership Comes to an Ever-Changing East Side
The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more
Sep 12, 2017 4:35 PM Rob Hullum News Features 1 Comments
“Maker’s Golf
The name is a play on words, but as it becomes more of areality as a weather forecast, the cozy below-ground links of Nine Below offersa wonderful respite from wintertime in Milwaukee. The world’s first and only“maker’s” miniature golf co.. more
Jan 2, 2017 9:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Nine Below Mini Golf Hosts Grand Opening
Nine Below, a “maker's golf tavern,” will have their grandopening Saturday, October 1. Located beneath Beans & Barley at 1905 E.North Ave., Nine Below combinesmini-golf with a full bar in an adults-only space. Guests who wish to min.. more
Sep 29, 2016 7:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Coal-Friendly Astroturf Group Submits Questionable Names of We Energies Supporters to PSC
It’s pretty safe tosay that WeEnergies’ proposed rate hikes and new penalties on clean energy systems arepretty unpopular. No matter how you slice it, consumers will pay more simply toimprove the monopoly’s bottom line. But We Energies claims .. more
Oct 24, 2014 6:55 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Part II-Lynden's Exceptional Exhibition "Sweet Corruptions"
For the Wisconsin summer, the Lynden Sculpture Gardenimports New York artist Emilie Clark’s exhibition titled “Sweet Corruptions,”while they continue their thought provoking series, “Women, Nature, Science.”Clark’s ins.. more
Jun 5, 2013 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Conversations With Myself (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela opened his archives for Conversations With Myself, composed of long sequences with snippets from interviews, journal entries, essays and an unpublished prison memoir. The swatches of words, which are of varying interest, help... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Amy Adams plays Anna, an American single gal desperate to marry Jeremy (Scott), her boyfriend of four years. Business requires Jeremy's presence in Dublin, prompting Anna to follow so she can take advantage of an Irish tradition encouraging... more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Nine
The movie expands uponthe Broadway show, transforming it cinematically—and rightly TheEnglish Patient ,Film more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews