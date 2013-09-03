Ninja Tune
Lorn Released an Awesomely Eerie New EP, "Debris," This Week
Lorn's haunted 2012 debut for Ninja Tune records, Ask The Dusk , was one of the rare electronic albums—rare albums period, really—with a distinct sense of world building. With each track, the Milwaukee producer revealed new angles of the ashy, pos.. more
Sep 3, 2013 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lorn Makes His Ninja Tune Debut
In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Mannequin Men w/ Drugs Dragons, Death Dream and Mickey
Without clinging too tightly to their influences, Chicago’s Mannequin Men evoke the pleasant, earnest jangle of The Clean and the rousing, sing-along pub rock of The Undertones, writing hooky rock songs that linger in the head for days afte... more
Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee