vgad_pressurecast98.jpg.jpe

How Bad is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We’ll Tell You.AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more

Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_0remake.jpg.jpe

It’s often been said distance makes the heart grow fonder. Nowhere is this more prevalent than the booming retro video game industry, with major players such as GameStop recently entering the resale market. Outrageous eBay prices are happily paid .. more

Sep 29, 2015 4:19 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press97.jpg.jpe

VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16’s story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don’t! Whatever man!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct.. more

Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast96.jpg.jpe

Nintendo’s New President Gets Down On The Dance Floor, Tokyo Game Show Boogies, and Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows Struts Its Stuff!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more

Sep 21, 2015 2:44 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast95.jpg.jpe

Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video more

Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast94.jpg.jpe

The FTC Declares Machinima’s Promotions “Deceptive,” PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think.. more

Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast93.jpg.jpe

YouTube Takes On Twitch! Mortal Kombat Gets Kanceled! And We Discuss an Exciting New PlayStation 4 Exclusive!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text m.. more

Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press91.jpg.jpe

Walking Simulators, the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and YouTube Streaming Comes to the PlayStation 4!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 95.. more

Aug 17, 2015 1:59 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press87.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.  Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Jul 20, 2015 3:05 PM Video Games are Dumb

videogamesaredumb_gamegear.jpg.jpe

In yet another effort to match Nintendo, Sega released the Game Gear. What made it stand out and what is it’s place in history?AudioVideo more

Jun 2, 2015 7:35 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast77.jpg.jpe

Nintendo teams up with Universal Studios to create rides and attractions, Oculus officially announces the Rift’s release window and Tony Hawk 5 is coming this year!AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message a.. more

May 11, 2015 3:30 PM Video Games are Dumb

Nintendo drops some hefty announcements, OnLive gets unplugged and Halo 5 's release date is revealed on this week's PressureCast!Audio Version: iTunes, Stitcher, Tune In or Direct Feed. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or tex.. more

Apr 8, 2015 2:00 PM Video Games are Dumb

videogamesaredumb_axiomverge.jpg.jpe

Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more

Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgadngcover.jpg.jpe

It’s been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con.. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

videogamesaredumb_hideokojima.jpg.jpe

By Georges Seguin (Okki) / Wikimedia Commons

This week on the Pressurecast: Nintendo Is Officially Heading To Phones, Tablets And A New Console! Kojima Is Being Erased By Konami! And Microsoft Is Giving Away Windows 10 To Pirates!Audio Version: iTunes Stitcher Tune In Direct Feed.Let us kn.. more

Mar 23, 2015 6:00 PM Video Games are Dumb

videogames_logo-01.jpg.jpe

Mar 2, 2015 4:25 AM Video Games are Dumb

legend of zelda symphony of the goddesses the second act link 2013 riverside theater milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

There are a myriad of ways in which Nintendo’s 1986 title The Legend of Zelda broke new ground for the still-young video game industry, or art form if you prefer—combining the strategy and puzzl,Concert Reviews more

Nov 25, 2013 12:12 AM Concert Reviews

