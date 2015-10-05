Nintendo
PressureCast Ninety-Eight: Tony Hawk Pro Hater
How Bad is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We’ll Tell You.AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more
5 Bad Remakes
It’s often been said distance makes the heart grow fonder. Nowhere is this more prevalent than the booming retro video game industry, with major players such as GameStop recently entering the resale market. Outrageous eBay prices are happily paid .. more
PressureCast Ninety-Seven: VR Is Ready To Strike
VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16’s story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don’t! Whatever man!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct.. more
PressureCast Ninety-Six: New Nintendo Prez Party
Nintendo’s New President Gets Down On The Dance Floor, Tokyo Game Show Boogies, and Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows Struts Its Stuff!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more
PressureCast Ninety-Five: Pokémon Go Invades The Real World
Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video more
PressureCast Ninety-Four: Can YouTubers Be Trusted?
The FTC Declares Machinima’s Promotions “Deceptive,” PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think.. more
PressureCast Ninety-Three: YouTube Vs Twitch
YouTube Takes On Twitch! Mortal Kombat Gets Kanceled! And We Discuss an Exciting New PlayStation 4 Exclusive!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text m.. more
PressureCast Ninety-One: Walking Simulators
Walking Simulators, the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and YouTube Streaming Comes to the PlayStation 4!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 95.. more
Pressurecast Eighty-Seven: Mourning Iwata
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Game Gear: The Little Handheld That Didn't
In yet another effort to match Nintendo, Sega released the Game Gear. What made it stand out and what is it’s place in history?AudioVideo more
PressureCast Episode Seventy Seven: Nintendo Is Building A Theme Park
Nintendo teams up with Universal Studios to create rides and attractions, Oculus officially announces the Rift’s release window and Tony Hawk 5 is coming this year!AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message a.. more
PressureCast Seventy Two: Nintendo's 2015 Line Up
Nintendo drops some hefty announcements, OnLive gets unplugged and Halo 5 's release date is revealed on this week's PressureCast!Audio Version: iTunes, Stitcher, Tune In or Direct Feed. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or tex.. more
Review: Axiom Verge
Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more
4 Reasons NOT to go Next Gen (yet)
It’s been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con.. more
PressureCast Episode Seventy: Nintendo Enters Mobile, Kojima Exits Konami
This week on the Pressurecast: Nintendo Is Officially Heading To Phones, Tablets And A New Console! Kojima Is Being Erased By Konami! And Microsoft Is Giving Away Windows 10 To Pirates!Audio Version: iTunes Stitcher Tune In Direct Feed.Let us kn.. more
PressureCast Sixty-Seven: Why We Buy Next Gen
