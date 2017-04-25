RSS

Nirmal Raja

“Ornate/Activate," in which dozens of works highlight artistic approaches that are contemporary but clearly draw from cultural histories, is on exhibit through May 14 at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. more

Apr 25, 2017 3:41 PM Visual Arts

Everything is impermanent. Even in moments of stillness, shifts occur in the flow of nature and our conscious sense of time. Artist Nirmal Raja uses these principles to explore meditative and ephemeral experiences with multimedia more

Aug 25, 2015 6:33 PM Visual Arts

Jessica Meuninck-Ganger’s new exhibition demonstrates how collaboration fuels compelling art. While the multimedia artist describes her work as equally informed by the past and the future, the pervasive merging of tradition and experimentat... more

Oct 23, 2013 12:16 AM Visual Arts

