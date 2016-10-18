Nirvana
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town.
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rasputina’s Melora Creager Replaces Her Stolen Identity
After several years off the road, Rasputina's Melora Creager returns with a new approach to recording and distributing her music.
Aug 18, 2015 9:38 PM Chris Parker Music Feature 1 Comments
Bully w/ Whips @ Cactus Club
Rising Nashville rockers Bully channeled Nirvana and The Replacements as they tore through a ripping set of punk Thursday night.
May 29, 2015 9:00 AM Andrew Penkalski Concert Reviews
Butch Vig Shared Production Insights in his Yellow Phone Keynote
"I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way," producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co..
Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Influenced: Mike Mildew on the Continued Relevance of Sonic Youth
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Mike Schauwitzer along with his brother Eric have been performing under,Music Feature
Jun 30, 2014 2:45 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
St. Vincent @ Turner Hall Ballroom
While she had definitely been building up steam before collaborating with David Byrne, there's no denying that heading into the studio (and out on the road) with the iconoclastic former Talking H,Concert Reviews
Apr 7, 2014 11:29 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Meat Puppets @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
When Nirvana crossed over into big mainstream success with Nevermind, Kurt Cobain admirably used his fame as a way to spread the gospel about the underground bands who influenced him, deflecting so,Concert Reviews
Jul 1, 2013 10:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Heavy Hand’s Filthy Underground Rock
"We're a filthy, charming, lovable band," Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. "A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They're not radio-friendly, for the most
Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Erin Wolf Local Music
Great, Enduring Songs in ‘The Jazz Standards’
The great thing about jazz, one of America's distinct contributions to the world's culture, is that it's always changing—not just year to year, but also performance to performance. At least that's the line from some...
Oct 8, 2012 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Books
The BigWheel Band
At moments, the debut by Milwaukee's The BigWheel Band superficially evokes such terrors as Blue Cheer, Primus and Cream. And if they filter their influences through the lesser, post-grunge lens of Pop Evil or Creed...
Oct 4, 2012 6:27 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Pretty Wounds Look to the Past
Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c...
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music 2 Comments
The Meat Puppets Work Fast
For someone who remembers all the details, Curt Kirkwood is a terrible historian of the band he fronts. He knows the facts (the Meat Puppets have been meat-puppeting since 1980) but puts no weight on the context. And there is a lot of conte...
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Southern Women Doing Stand-Up In Whitewater
One of the issues tackled by Patrick Schmitz' new play theatre-centric play Back And Forth is the question of whether or not women have a more difficult time in professional comedy. (A staged reading of the play some time ago featured a talented ..
Jan 12, 2011 11:33 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Activision, Grohl and Novoselic to Love: You Lie
Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Seattle Rocks: Kingsmen Through Nirvana
Seattle was all the rage for a few years in the early '90s-until Kurt Cobain killed himsel Sonic Boom: The History of Northwest Rock, from "Louie Louie" to "Smells Li ,Books
Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Silversun Pickups Demonstrate Staying Power
If the surest barometer of the Silversun Pickups' longevity is how many people flee their shows after they've finished playing "Lazy Eye," then the group is doing alright for itself. The mass exodus for the exits that once routinely followed that ..
Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Barack Obama for President
Barack Obama is the best candidate to lead this country in the 21st century.Insteadof becoming mired in the political and racial divisions of the past,Obama is offering this nation a f,News Features
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 2 Comments
Short Orders (Burger Joint)
Many people miss the presence of Bella's Fat Cat at its original location at 1 www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Dining Out
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 14 Comments
Kurt Cobain's Disappearing Ashes
Kurt Cobain's ashes have reportedly been stolen from Courtney Love, who says she is "suicidal" over the lose. That's about all the information that's known, although surely there's much more behind this bizarre story. Right now NME has the m..
Jun 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music