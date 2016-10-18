RSS

Nirvana

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway_rasputina.jpg.jpe

After several years off the road, Rasputina’s Melora Creager returns with a new approach to recording and distributing her music. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:38 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

concertreveiew_bully6.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Andrew Penkalski

Rising Nashville rockers Bully channeled Nirvana and The Replacements as they tore through a ripping set of punk Thursday night. more

May 29, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

butch-vig-yellow-phone.jpg.jpe

“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more

Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Mike Schauwitzer along with his brother Eric have been performing under,Music Feature more

Jun 30, 2014 2:45 PM Music Feature

st. vincent annie clark milwaukee turner hall ballroom digital 2014 erik ljung.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

While she had definitely been building up steam before collaborating with David Byrne, there’s no denying that heading into the studio (and out on the road) with the iconoclastic former Talking H,Concert Reviews more

Apr 7, 2014 11:29 AM Concert Reviews

meat puppets.jpg.jpe

When Nirvana crossed over into big mainstream success with Nevermind, Kurt Cobain admirably used his fame as a way to spread the gospel about the underground bands who influenced him, deflecting so,Concert Reviews more

Jul 1, 2013 10:27 AM Concert Reviews

heavy hand.jpg.jpe

“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more

Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Local Music

bookrev.jpg.jpe

The great thing about jazz, one of America’s distinct contributions to the world’s culture, is that it’s always changing—not just year to year, but also performance to performance. At least that’s the line from some... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:44 PM Books

bigwheelband.jpg.jpe

At moments, the debut by Milwaukee’s The BigWheel Band superficially evokes such terrors as Blue Cheer, Primus and Cream. And if they filter their influences through the lesser, post-grunge lens of Pop Evil or Creed... more

Oct 4, 2012 6:27 PM Album Reviews

blogimage17861.jpe

Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

blogimage15372.jpe

For someone who remembers all the details, Curt Kirkwood is a terrible historian of the band he fronts. He knows the facts (the Meat Puppets have been meat-puppeting since 1980) but puts no weight on the context. And there is a lot of conte... more

Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

One of the issues tackled by Patrick Schmitz' new play theatre-centric play Back And Forth is the question of whether or not women have a more difficult time in professional comedy. (A staged reading of the play some time ago featured a talented .. more

Jan 12, 2011 11:33 AM Theater

blogimage10642.jpe

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4288.jpe

Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6259.jpe

Seattle was all the rage for a few years in the early '90s-until Kurt Cobain killed himsel Sonic Boom: The History of Northwest Rock, from "Louie Louie" to "Smells Li ,Books more

Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage3006.jpe

If the surest barometer of the Silversun Pickups' longevity is how many people flee their shows after they've finished playing "Lazy Eye," then the group is doing alright for itself. The mass exodus for the exits that once routinely followed that .. more

Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4288.jpe

Barack Obama is the best candidate to lead this country in the 21st century.Insteadof becoming mired in the political and racial divisions of the past,Obama is offering this nation a f,News Features more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 2 Comments

blogimage3006.jpe

 Many people miss the presence of Bella’s Fat Cat at its original location at 1 www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Dining Out more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 14 Comments

blogimage1118.jpe

Kurt Cobain's ashes have reportedly been stolen from Courtney Love, who says she is "suicidal" over the lose.  That's about all the information  that's  known, although surely there's much more behind this bizarre story. Right now NME has the m.. more

Jun 2, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES