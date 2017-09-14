RSS

Nite Owl

Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more

Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Dining Out

goodkindbcb.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers andfrench fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matterwhat kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there areall kinds to choose from. Here are .. more

Sep 16, 2016 2:06 PM Brew City Booze 3 Comments

short.jpg.jpe

Somehow it’s no surprise pulling into the Nite Owl (830 E. Layton Ave.) on a Saturday afternoon and finding a classic car show spilling out of the parking lot. In business since more

Jul 2, 2013 10:31 PM Dining Preview

blogimage13124.jpe

One of the most eccentric, memorable acts of the disco era, The Village People will return to Milwaukee tonight to perform a free concert following the Milwaukee Admirals 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Three original more

Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

