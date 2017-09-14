Nite Owl
Where to Find Milwaukee's Best Cheap Eats
Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more
Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Milwaukee's Top Burgers
Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers andfrench fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matterwhat kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there areall kinds to choose from. Here are .. more
Sep 16, 2016 2:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 3 Comments
Classic Burgers
Somehow it’s no surprise pulling into the Nite Owl (830 E. Layton Ave.) on a Saturday afternoon and finding a classic car show spilling out of the parking lot. In business since more
Jul 2, 2013 10:31 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Admirals w/ The Village People
One of the most eccentric, memorable acts of the disco era, The Village People will return to Milwaukee tonight to perform a free concert following the Milwaukee Admirals 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Three original more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee