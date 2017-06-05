RSS

Another week has passed and it's time to acknowledge, once again, that the Milwaukee Brewers remain atop the National League Central with more than a third of the 2017 MLB season in their rear view mirror. It's not a position most expected

Jun 5, 2017

Why is winning so important? Why do some teams win consistently while otherstoil away in mediocrity? What is it about that winning thatdrives us to root for a team?Within life we are the ones that hold ourselves back by not believing things ar..

Mar 11, 2015

Shaun Marcum was scratched from his next start - Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays - because of elbow tightness.Marcum's delivery is one that many have said is unconventional and not one that can sustain long-term in the majors, so Brewers fan..

Jun 19, 2012

Chris Narveson confirmed today that the tear in his rotator cuff that was announced last week will need surgery to repair and he will miss the rest of the 2012 season.The arthroscopic surgery was confirmed as necessary by a specialist - the tear

Apr 24, 2012

After an extremely disappointing four-game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, its been nice to see the Brewers show some life.The two wins put Milwaukee firmly back on track and in second place in the NL Central. Now its certainly too earl..

Apr 19, 2012

The Brewers signed C Jonathan Lucroy to a five-year, $11 million contract it was announced today.That might be the biggest steal of a contract the Brewers have signed in recent years, including the hometown friendly deal with Ryan Braun that cont..

Mar 27, 2012

Corey Hart has a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require surgery and will be out 3-4 weeks. That covers most of Spring Training and it would seem that he will start the season on the Disabled List. This is the second straight season tha..

Mar 4, 2012

The Brewers signed former-Cub Aramis Ramirez to a three-year deal, reportedly worth $36 million. Ramirez will be the Brewers everyday third baseman.
With his role filled and the non-tender deadline approaching tonight, the Brewers traded Casey Mc..

Dec 13, 2011

Ryan Braun beat out Matt Kemp to win the NL MVP for 2011!I'm honestly a little shocked. Kemp had pretty much swept all the other awards and so it seemed like Braun was something of a long shot. But he won handily, receiving 388 points to Kemp's 3..

Nov 22, 2011

Matheny is just 41 and has no coaching experience - he was a minor-league instructor. However, the Cards interviewed 5 men for their head job and just one of them had major-league managing experience. Matheny received a two-year contract with

Nov 15, 2011

In a somewhat surprising move, the Brewers announced yesterday that they have asked their entire coaching staff to return for the 2012 season.That staff consists of hitting coach Dale Sveum, third-base coach Ed Sedar, bullpen coach Stan Kyles, b..

Nov 9, 2011

The Brewers are continuing to pick up momentum in the post-season media attention race. Small market teams rarely draw the notice of the big outlets, but the fact that they're the only team to start their series 2-0, that Braun's an MVP favorite a..

Oct 5, 2011

This picture of Nyjer Morgan from FS Wisconsin is too amazing not to share. Some fun Deja Vu tonight.Braun hit the home run to beat the Cubs on the final day of the season in 2008 to clinch the NL Wild Card.In 2008 the Brewers beat the Cubs

Sep 24, 2011

Apparently the Brewers really are as loose a clubhouse as the media has been reporting all season. Because today they decided that when in Texas... So they apparently went in groups to buy boots, belt buckles and the whole caboodle to dress as cow..

Sep 5, 2011

The Cardinals completed a sweep of the Brewers yesterday in spectacular fashion, as Albert Pujols, who the Brewers had really held in check over the season series until this point, went 4-for-4 with 5 RBI and two home-runs - including a third-inni..

Sep 2, 2011

Having won 22 of their last 26 (yes, they've had just four losses in the month of August), the Brewers are undeniably the hottest team in baseball.It seems unlikely the team can keep up this torrid pace, though we did say that when they started t..

Aug 23, 2011

ESPN's Steve Berthiaume seems to think so. Axford has already notched 31 saves this season and would seem to be on pace to break Francisco Cordero's season record of 44 saves, which he did in 2007. Axford had a rough April and his ERA was near 9..

Aug 1, 2011

Just moments after the end of the All-Star Game, news broke that Dealin' Doug Melvin was at it again and had added Mets closer Francisco Rodriguez (K-Rod).Details of the trade so far are sketchy - the Brewers traded 2 players to be named later (P..

Jul 13, 2011

I'm not sure why I'm still sitting here watching the Brewers lose to the Yankees 7-0 in the 4th. Greinke made it just two innings. Though the official scorebook gives all those runs to Greinke as earned, Nyjer Morgan and Casey McGehee made questio..

Jun 28, 2011

If new-to-the-team this year Brewer Nyjer Morgan hasn't won your heart, you haven't been paying attention. The newest addition to the team has given some epic interviews, entertained with his Twitter account and is hitting .330.This post-game i..

Jun 28, 2011

