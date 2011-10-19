RSS

Nlds

Let me preface this by saying that I am a huge supporter of the Brewers PR and Communications departments - I think they do amazing things. They have tapped into some great new markets and constantly come up with innovative ideas for the team to b.. more

Oct 19, 2011 3:40 AM

Pitching - specifically starting pitching - was the story as the Brewers went on an incredible winning run in August and eventually closed out the season in September. Zach Greinke was undefeated at home. Shaun Marcum was clutch on the road. Chris.. more

Oct 6, 2011 4:40 AM

The Diamondbacks forced Game 5 in Milwaukee on Friday. The game will start at 4:07 pm CST more

Oct 6, 2011 4:25 AM

I'm going to start right out with it: I HATE RALLY TOWELS!I get that they look good on TV, but they are hell to anyone inside the stadium this is actually, you know, trying to watch the game. They consistantly blocked my view of the field. They a.. more

Oct 5, 2011 4:24 AM

The Brewers are continuing to pick up momentum in the post-season media attention race. Small market teams rarely draw the notice of the big outlets, but the fact that they're the only team to start their series 2-0, that Braun's an MVP favorite a.. more

Oct 5, 2011 1:39 AM

The Yankees and Tigers were rained out today and have to restart their game tomorrow. Their game for tomorrow has been pushed to Sunday - MLB adjusted the schedule and has moved the Brewers/Diamondbacks game back 30 minutes to accomodate the new s.. more

Oct 1, 2011 3:57 AM

Well it looks like all those stories on Wednesday were for naught, because Zach Greinke has apparently convinced manager Ron Roenicke that he'll be ok to pitch on Sunday, despite throwing 75 pitches in Wednesday's game.Roenicke had said earlier t.. more

Sep 30, 2011 8:24 PM

Now that its been decided that the Diamondbacks are coming to Milwaukee, we're looking for game times and pitching matchups.This is prelimary, but it looks like game 1, in Milwaukee, will be Ian Kennedy (21-4, 2.88 ERA) vs Yovani Gallardo (17-10,.. more

Sep 29, 2011 4:34 AM

If you aren't a 20-game, 40-game or season seat holder, or have some sort of inside track to tickets we mortals don't know about, you don't have your hot little mandibles on Brewers post-season tickets. The lottery that the Brewers hold for single.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM

