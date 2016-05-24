RSS

“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more

May 24, 2016 4:04 PM News

A stunning 43 Milwaukee County parks—including county jewels such as Lake Park, Estabrook Park and Whitnall Park—could be sold off with just the signature of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and one other individual, thanks to a last-... more

Feb 2, 2016 3:16 PM News 14 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more

Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM News Features 5 Comments

Thinkstock

Milwaukee County supervisors rejected a sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual Life (NML) but approved a sale of the Transit Center site as long as it adheres to the Wisconsin constitution’s Public Trust doctrine. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:28 PM News Features 7 Comments

WW Photos

The proposed sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual goes to the Milwaukee County Board for a vote on Dec. 18. Supervisor Patricia Jursik opposes the sale because it does not guarantee public access to the site. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:07 PM News Features 2 Comments

Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more

Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM News Features 23 Comments

On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more

Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM News Features

Last Wednesday, a packed hearing room debated the true price tag of the Milwaukee County-owned O’Donnell Park, built on the site of the city’s first park, Juneau Park more

Sep 17, 2014 2:04 AM News Features 2 Comments

Sep 10, 2014 5:29 PM Daily Dose

Beginning this fall, Milwaukee leaders will be seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add high-rises to the city’s skyline, improve access to the lakefront and develop under-used space more

Sep 18, 2013 1:48 AM News Features

Though they’ve only been playing together as a bluegrass band for about three years, The Infamous Stringdusters include veteran musicians who have played with country superstars like Lee Ann Womack. The group joins hordes of fellow young more

Apr 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

