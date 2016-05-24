Nml
Leaders Applaud First-of-Its-Kind Community Benefits Agreement with Milwaukee Bucks
“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more
May 24, 2016 4:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News
43 County Parks Lost Protection from Privatization
A stunning 43 Milwaukee County parks—including county jewels such as Lake Park, Estabrook Park and Whitnall Park—could be sold off with just the signature of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and one other individual, thanks to a last-... more
Feb 2, 2016 3:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News 14 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Chris Abele Is the Ultimate Insider
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Milwaukee County Reasserts Control Over Lakefront Properties
Milwaukee County supervisors rejected a sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual Life (NML) but approved a sale of the Transit Center site as long as it adheres to the Wisconsin constitution’s Public Trust doctrine. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Supervisor Jursik on the O’Donnell Park Sale: ‘It’s a Bad Deal’
The proposed sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual goes to the Milwaukee County Board for a vote on Dec. 18. Supervisor Patricia Jursik opposes the sale because it does not guarantee public access to the site. more
Dec 2, 2014 10:07 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
County Board Seat on the Nov. 4 Ballot
On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more
Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is Chris Abele’s Plan to do a Private Sale of O’Donnell Park a Done Deal?
Last Wednesday, a packed hearing room debated the true price tag of the Milwaukee County-owned O’Donnell Park, built on the site of the city’s first park, Juneau Park more
Sep 17, 2014 2:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Tonight: Public Meeting on O’Donnell Park Sale
Sep 10, 2014 5:29 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Milwaukee’s Historic Lakefront Opportunities
Beginning this fall, Milwaukee leaders will be seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add high-rises to the city’s skyline, improve access to the lakefront and develop under-used space more
Sep 18, 2013 1:48 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
