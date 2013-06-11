RSS
No-Bid Contracts
Issue of the Week: State Budget Details Reveal GOP Pettiness
We have no doubt that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use the pending state budget, which was stacked with special interest legislation by the Joint Finance more
Jun 11, 2013 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Extreme Corruption
Anyone who thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker was going to rest on his right-wing extremist laurels after destroying decades of collective bargaining rights in Wisconsin more
May 29, 2013 4:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
State Capitol Could Be Sold Without a Public Bid
“We’re going to be checking Craigslist very closely,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) of the Republican-backed plan to allow Gov. Scott Walker more
May 29, 2013 2:50 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
