No/No
NO/NO Premiere Their Glamorously Gothy "Whatever" Video
It speaks to the boundlessness of the human imagination that for every natural or historic landmark, there’s a host of people who truly believe it’s haunted. That rule extends even to Grant Park, a South Milwaukee haven and one of the crown jewels.. more
May 17, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Scenes From Arte Para Todos's Opening Night in Walker's Point
Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more
Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2016
From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
NO/NO Sustain The Wonder on ‘Sound and Light’
And just like that, NO/NO’s recorded output has doubled. Sound and Light is the Milwaukee dream-pop band’s first full-lengthalbum after a pair of brief, wonderful EPs, and this is historically wherebands stumble. Bands that sound fresh in small .. more
May 31, 2016 6:05 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Riverwest FemFest @ Company Brewing
This weekend's four-day Riverwest FemFest ended with a bill at Company Brewing loaded with local talent. more
Jan 25, 2016 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Oozing Wound w/ Platinum Boys, NO/NO and Bleach Athletixx @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
A stacked lineup at Linneman’s on Friday night proved why Halloween is the best holiday. more
Nov 2, 2015 10:10 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Breadfest Aims for Inclusivity in its Third Year
The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Rio Turbo Returns to Party Hard
“I only know how to party, that’s what I’m best at,” says Rio Turbo’s Joey Peterson. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:47 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Gloss Records Grows From a Whim
Though it started as an afterthought, Milwaukee’s Gloss Records has grown into a label with real vision. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:29 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more
Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
NO/NO Look Beyond The Delphines
They’ve dialed down the guitars, but 3/4s of The Delphines have carried on as NO/NO. more
Dec 9, 2014 7:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Informed, Thorough Analysis of ‘The Songs of Bob Dylan’
In volume one of Clinton Heylin’s chronicle of a great artist, Revolution in the Air: The Songs of Bob Dylan, 1957-1973, the author meticulously cataloged and analyzed Dylan’s canon for the first half of his career. With Still on the Road: ... more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Bad Faith Budgets
How bad was Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s 2010 budget?This bad:“While the county was negotiating a tentative agreement with the union [AFSCME District Council 48], it was simultaneously, and on a parallel track, developing a bu more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Maxwell w/ Jill Scott
With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee