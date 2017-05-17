RSS

It speaks to the boundlessness of the human imagination that for every natural or historic landmark, there’s a host of people who truly believe it’s haunted. That rule extends even to Grant Park, a South Milwaukee haven and one of the crown jewels.. more

May 17, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more

Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Concert Reviews

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

NO/NO

And just like that, NO/NO’s recorded output has doubled. Sound and Light is the Milwaukee dream-pop band’s first full-lengthalbum after a pair of brief, wonderful EPs, and this is historically wherebands stumble. Bands that sound fresh in small .. more

May 31, 2016 6:05 PM On Music

Photos: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

This weekend's four-day Riverwest FemFest ended with a bill at Company Brewing loaded with local talent. more

Jan 25, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

facebook.com/oozingwound

A stacked lineup at Linneman’s on Friday night proved why Halloween is the best holiday. more

Nov 2, 2015 10:10 AM Concert Reviews

The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Local Music

“I only know how to party, that’s what I’m best at,” says Rio Turbo’s Joey Peterson. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:47 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Courtesy of Gloss Records

Though it started as an afterthought, Milwaukee’s Gloss Records has grown into a label with real vision. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:29 PM Local Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more

Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM On Music

They’ve dialed down the guitars, but 3/4s of The Delphines have carried on as NO/NO. more

Dec 9, 2014 7:38 PM Local Music 1 Comments

In volume one of Clinton Heylin’s chronicle of a great artist, Revolution in the Air: The Songs of Bob Dylan, 1957-1973, the author meticulously cataloged and analyzed Dylan’s canon for the first half of his career. With Still on the Road: ... more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Books

How bad was Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s 2010 budget?This bad:“While the county was negotiating a tentative agreement with the union [AFSCME District Council 48], it was simultaneously, and on a parallel track, developing a bu more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

