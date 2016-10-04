Noã«L Coward
Marquette Theatre’s Otherworldly Farce
A play about ghostly mischief is filled with opportunity for theater magic, an opportunity which Marquette Theatre seizes in their production of Blithe Spirit. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:19 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit at Marquette
A writer decides to contract the services of a spirit medium in the interest of getting material for his next book. After the séance, the writer’s very assertive ex-wife begins to haunt him in ways that only an intimate relation can. It’s a .. more
Sep 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Noël Coward Comedy at Broadway Theatre Center
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes its season with a satisfyingly comic production of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy Fallen Angels more
Apr 19, 2016 4:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Fallen Angels’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Noël Coward’s beloved drawing room comedy, Fallen Angels, April 14-May 1 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more
Apr 5, 2016 1:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
