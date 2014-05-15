Noah Stewart
The Glamorous Sound of 'La Bohème'
Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is probably the world’s favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec... more
May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
'La Bohème'
Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more
May 7, 2014 12:24 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ Still Dazzles
“Carmen is a woman meant only for love and death.” These were the ominous words that Prosper Merimee used to describe the coarse Gypsy character he authored in his grungy 1845 novella. Yet Carmen’s name would soon... more
Oct 15, 2012 12:08 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature