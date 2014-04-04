Noble
RadioMilwaukee's SoundBites Fundraiser Paired Exquisite Food with Tasteful Music
It’s not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b.. more
Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
This week, Boris and Doris attend “Haiti 2012 Dreams and Reality," Feathers & Foxtails fashion extravaganza at Hotel Foster and Woodland Pattern. more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin celebrates its 50th anniversary with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 44th year. It’s the state’s largest, with more than a hundred units, including Irish-themed floats and regional pipe more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee