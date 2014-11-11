Nobunny
Go Fund Me a Restaurant
Chef and restauranteur Frank Sanchez is hoping to move into the former Mr.Webo's space on S. Howell in Bayview, which closed abruptly in September.Serendipitously, that is the same space where he had opened his originalrestaurant, Taqueria Azte.. more
Nov 11, 2014 3:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
The comedy elite holds an inherent grudge against any comedian who achieves breakthrough success a little too quickly and cleanly, but it reserves particular disdain for Carlos Mencia. The base racial humor of his former Comedy Central sket... more
Jun 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Nobunny
Bay Area punk songwriter Justin Champlin doesn’t hide his love of The Ramones—the cover of his 2008 debut album as Nobunny copies the aesthetic of the legendary punk band’s first record. He does, however, hide his face. He performs weari more
May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee