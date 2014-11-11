RSS

Nobunny

Chef and restauranteur Frank Sanchez is hoping to move into the former Mr.Webo's space on S. Howell in Bayview, which closed abruptly in September.Serendipitously, that is the same space where he had opened his originalrestaurant, Taqueria Azte.. more

Nov 11, 2014 3:25 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

13087007944e01307a23b4c.jpg.jpe

The comedy elite holds an inherent grudge against any comedian who achieves breakthrough success a little too quickly and cleanly, but it reserves particular disdain for Carlos Mencia. The base racial humor of his former Comedy Central sket... more

Jun 23, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage10916.jpe

Bay Area punk songwriter Justin Champlin doesn’t hide his love of The Ramones—the cover of his 2008 debut album as Nobunny copies the aesthetic of the legendary punk band’s first record. He does, however, hide his face. He performs weari more

May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES