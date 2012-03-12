Nocturne
One Man. Two Deaths
Soulstice Theatre continues its season this month with the regional premiere of Adam Rapp’s Nocturne. The author of Red Light Winter delves into questions of death. Jason Thompson plays this one mostly in monologue as he plays a struggling auth.. more
Mar 12, 2012 1:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Skylight Music's Romantic 'Daddy Long Legs'
Based on Jean Webster's progressive novel from 1912, John Caird and Paul Gordon's Daddy Long Legs has the potential to be a deep, socially conscious romantic-comedy musical. Preliminary outings of this story about a woman earning a college ... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Soulstice’s Latest to benefit Children’s Hospital’s Bereavement Program
The subject of infant mortality has been the focus of a great deal of concern in Milwaukee. And while it’s very, very, very important to focus on the importance of avoiding careless infant death, the problems of parents dealing with the loss o.. more
Mar 6, 2012 6:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Company
In the late 1960s, Chicago-born actor/playwright George Furth wrote a series of one-acts about modern relationships in which he wanted a single actress to play all of the female leads. Furth showed the scripts to Stephen Sondheim, who confe... more
Sep 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
