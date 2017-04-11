RSS

Noele Stollmack

Richard Greenberg’s The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Theater

Photo by Kathy Wittman

Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Classical Music

Photo by Kathy Wittman

In its exhilarating production of Richard Wagner’s first successful opera, the Florentine Opera brought excitement to a work often overlooked in comparison with his later achievements. The Flying Dutchman does not have the mellifluous cont... more

Oct 28, 2014 9:55 PM Classical Music

George Frideric Handel’s great baroque opera, Julius Caesar (1724), may come as an exhilaratingly provocative and tempestuous treat to those more familiar with the composer’s later choral and orchestral works such as the perennial (and just... more

Mar 25, 2014 10:16 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera’s production of Benjamin Britten’s comic masterpiece, Albert Herring, was a bounty of energized musical riches. The audience was won over from the first moment by Britten’s incomparable gift for more

Mar 12, 2013 10:17 PM Classical Music

Terrible things befall innocent people in melodrama. By the end, evil is usually punished and the good guys rewarded or at least consoled. American composer Carlisle Floyd's 1955 opera Susannah tells the melodramatic story of a young woman ... more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

