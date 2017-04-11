Noele Stollmack
The Magical Realism of Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Violet Hour'
Richard Greenberg's The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself.
Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Selena Milewski
‘Elmer Gantry’ Redux
Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera's award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera.
Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Steve Spice
Florentine Opera hits the High Notes
In its exhilarating production of Richard Wagner's first successful opera, the Florentine Opera brought excitement to a work often overlooked in comparison with his later achievements. The Flying Dutchman does not have the mellifluous cont...
Oct 28, 2014 9:55 PM Steve Spice
Julius Caesar Meets Cleopatra
George Frideric Handel's great baroque opera, Julius Caesar (1724), may come as an exhilaratingly provocative and tempestuous treat to those more familiar with the composer's later choral and orchestral works such as the perennial (and just...
Mar 25, 2014 10:16 PM Steve Spice
Comic Opera Masterpiece
The Florentine Opera's production of Benjamin Britten's comic masterpiece, Albert Herring, was a bounty of energized musical riches. The audience was won over from the first moment by Britten's incomparable gift for
Mar 12, 2013 10:17 PM Steve Spice
The Florentine Opera's Loving 'Susannah'
Terrible things befall innocent people in melodrama. By the end, evil is usually punished and the good guys rewarded or at least consoled. American composer Carlisle Floyd's 1955 opera Susannah tells the melodramatic story of a young woman ...
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider