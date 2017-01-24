RSS

Noise

localmusic_augusttraeger.jpg.jpe

Experimental electronic producer August Traeger drew from pop and other genres he despises for his infectiously gloomy latest release. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:40 PM Local Music

081114_boris-42.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

When you take your band name from the lyrics of a Melvins song, people are bound to expect a certain kind of sound, but while experimental Japanese trio Boris delivers on the kind of sludgy, stoner,Concert Reviews more

Aug 12, 2014 10:29 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

music.jpg.jpe

Whatever you think about experimental music—what it is, where it is, whether or not the guy in the Motorhead T-shirt is listening to more of it than you are—you’re probably wrong. Nestled more

Dec 4, 2013 12:14 AM Music Feature

blogimage15438.jpe

Imagine a dystopian future filled with killer robots and systems failures that are causing the world to crumble apart and dooming planet Earth. The only hope for the Earthling refugees is a ship orbiting the wreckage called the Space Collec... more

Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

It may be the longest newspaper correction you’ll ever see. Last week, The Las Vegas Sun devoted 535 words, nine full paragraphs explaining six distinct ways the article manipulated statistics, misreported facts, and improperly generated sources t.. more

Mar 9, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage704.jpe

In his beautifully written preface, New Yorker musiccritic Alex Ross concedes that 20th-c New Yorker ,None more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES