‘Noises Off’ Done Right
Michael Frayn’s Noises Off is a clever comic script that requires an unsettling degree of comic precision on the part of everyone involved. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production solidly delivers the precision necessary for bringing ... more
Nov 27, 2013 1:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Local Music Wrap-Up: J. Todd, Chief, Miltown Beat Down
Def Harmonic producer J. Todd has posted a new instrumental electronic track, "2999," to his Soundcloud page, and it's a total jam. After a good bit of downtime, the Milwaukee hard-rock trio Chief is playing a show at the Bay View Brew Haus tomo.. more
May 26, 2011 5:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
CoPA @ The Mayer Building
The Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) has evolved considerably over the past seven years. Founded in 2004 by several professional photographers including Lawrence D'Attilio, the organization in 2011 boasts over 200 members that come from th.. more
May 10, 2011 2:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Up From the Underground
The '80s were a special time when alternative music was really alternative. A quirky documentary of that often quirky era, They Came From Underground, excerpts band concerts and interviews from a Kansas City cable show called "Joy Farm" produce.. more
Apr 21, 2011 12:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dirty Projectors @ The Pabst Theater, Sept. 18
The lauded experimental rock band Dirty Projectors will perform at the Pabst Theater on Saturday, Sept. 18, the venue announced this morning. The Brooklyn group gained attention through a series of high-concept albums and EPs, including 2007's Ri.. more
Aug 6, 2010 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bun B's Trill O.G. Gets Five Mics; Does it Deserve It?
It's been a long time since The Source was truly relevantit never fully recovered from the damage sham-publisher Benzino did to its credibilitybut the veteran hip-hop magazine still holds one powerful, headline-grabbing weapon in its arsenal: its .. more
Aug 5, 2010 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Rolling Stones' Some Girls Outtakes Archive
Some Girls may or may not have been the last truly great Rolling Stones albumEmotional Rescue and Tattoo You could also fight it out for that honorbut more importantly, Some Girl was the last Rolling Stones album where the band sounded truly comfo.. more
Aug 3, 2010 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more
Jun 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Doubled Noises Off
In high school, I found myself acting in More Than Meets The Eye-- a dreary, dated stage comedy by the inexplicably prolific Vermont-based playwright Fred Carmichael. As I and several other high school students clattered through rehearsals of .. more
Feb 18, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Photos: Rush
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews