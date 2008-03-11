RSS
Nola
Super High Me
Think Morgan Spurlock's popular Super Size Me, only this time, marajuana instead of McDonald's.Premiering at Austin's vital SXSW Film Festival this week is Super High Me, part concert film and part investigative documentary. Featuring comedian Do.. more
Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Reviews
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band have cemented themselves as the torchbearers of the Big Ea The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band have cemented themselves asthe torchbearers of the Big Ea Standing in the Shadows of Motown ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!