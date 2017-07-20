RSS

Nomad World Pub

88nineamplified.jpg.jpe

Two Milwaukee staples have partnered up on a limited-release beer. “88Nine Amplified Pale Ale" is a crisp session ale from Lakefront Breweryin recognition of Radio Milwaukee’s 10th anniversary. “This new partnership is exciting as Lak.. more

Jul 20, 2017 6:49 PM Around MKE

mattgonzales.jpg.jpe

On April 16, longtime Milwaukee resident, bartender and musician Matthew “Matty" Thomas Gonzales was passing through Abu Dhabi to board a Royal Caribbean ship. The nature of his trip was business; he works for a communications subcontracto.. more

Jun 19, 2017 8:21 PM Around MKE

mosirishpub.jpg.jpe

Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more

Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

mikeeitel.jpg.jpe

This week's Make Milwaukee Rad, presented by Project Pitch It, features Mike Eitel who has been pioneering Milwaukee culture for the last 22 years. Since opening the Nomad World Pub on Brady St., he has directed and maintained his vision for a rea.. more

Feb 17, 2017 5:21 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

usa world cup the garage.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra

Soccer has had a traditionally low profile in the U.S., but youwouldn’t know it from how fans turned out at area bars to watch Monday’s WorldCup game. Whether they were lifelong enthusiasts or just caught up in theexcitement of one of the wor.. more

Jun 17, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage18032.jpe

When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 10 Comments

blogimage13740.jpe

Sonja is married to Leon. Jane is married to Pete. At midlife, they each have reached an emotional “cul-de-sac.” So, on the same night, on the prowl for a connection, they end up in a hotel room with the other’s spouse, if not their bed. more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage13691.jpe

Rodney Atkins established himself as one of modern country’s top draws when the 2006 album If You’re Going Through Hell amassed four No. 1 country hits. Atkins’ Tennessee drawl and plucky lyrics permeate hits such as “Watchi more

Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13500.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10389.jpe

Michael Drake is like a house with many additions, with each new wing flowing openly into the original floor plan. The Milwaukeean made his name in music, playing Latin jazz and upbeat fusion before latching on to what he calls “island musi... more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES