Nomad World Pub
Lakefront Brewery and Radio Milwaukee Team Up for ‘88Nine Amplified Pale Ale’
Two Milwaukee staples have partnered up on a limited-release beer. “88Nine Amplified Pale Ale" is a crisp session ale from Lakefront Breweryin recognition of Radio Milwaukee’s 10th anniversary. “This new partnership is exciting as Lak.. more
Jul 20, 2017 6:49 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Nomad World Pub to Host Fundraiser for Milwaukeean Jailed Abroad
On April 16, longtime Milwaukee resident, bartender and musician Matthew “Matty" Thomas Gonzales was passing through Abu Dhabi to board a Royal Caribbean ship. The nature of his trip was business; he works for a communications subcontracto.. more
Jun 19, 2017 8:21 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee
Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more
Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
Nomad World Pub Entrepreneur Mike Eitel Makes Milwaukee Rad
This week's Make Milwaukee Rad, presented by Project Pitch It, features Mike Eitel who has been pioneering Milwaukee culture for the last 22 years. Since opening the Nomad World Pub on Brady St., he has directed and maintained his vision for a rea.. more
Feb 17, 2017 5:21 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Soccer Fans Turn Out in Droves on Brady Street for the World Cup
Soccer has had a traditionally low profile in the U.S., but youwouldn’t know it from how fans turned out at area bars to watch Monday’s WorldCup game. Whether they were lifelong enthusiasts or just caught up in theexcitement of one of the wor.. more
Jun 17, 2014 6:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Milwaukee's Top 30 Bars
When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature 10 Comments
Rep’s ‘Speaking in Tongues’ Shows Need to Connect
Sonja is married to Leon. Jane is married to Pete. At midlife, they each have reached an emotional “cul-de-sac.” So, on the same night, on the prowl for a connection, they end up in a hotel room with the other’s spouse, if not their bed. more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Rodney Atkins
Rodney Atkins established himself as one of modern country’s top draws when the 2006 album If You’re Going Through Hell amassed four No. 1 country hits. Atkins’ Tennessee drawl and plucky lyrics permeate hits such as “Watchi more
Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Calling Mr. Pickles
Michael Drake is like a house with many additions, with each new wing flowing openly into the original floor plan. The Milwaukeean made his name in music, playing Latin jazz and upbeat fusion before latching on to what he calls “island musi... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 2 Comments