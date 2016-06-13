RSS

Nomad

nomadworldpub.jpg.jpe

After a two-year delay, including design problems, costissues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary”biergarten for this summer. The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3,just in time fo.. more

Jun 13, 2016 2:46 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_beermilwaukeeday.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

It's Milwaukee Day and if you're looking to fully embrace the Milwaukee mood, here are five of the most Milwaukee places to enjoy Milwaukee's favorite beverage: beer. So get in your car, roll down your windows, turn on that new Illwaukee mix, look.. more

Apr 14, 2015 8:55 PM Around MKE

craftbeercompass_osogoldenrayofsourshine.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more

Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Eat/Drink

 Movie remakes aredodgy business, yet every now and then a remake works artistically—and finds anew audience. Rise of the Planet of theApes (2011) belongs on the short list of recent successes. Of course, asequel to the remake was.. more

Aug 7, 2014 5:57 PM I Hate Hollywood

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more

Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM On Music

I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more

Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM Around MKE

musicgate.jpg.jpe

Growing up as a member of the Tuareg people in western Africa, Omara “Bombino” Moctar realized that his home was often not a permanent one. Instead, he found a sense of home in being on the move, traversing the more

Jun 5, 2013 4:36 PM Music Feature

The title, Road, Movie, plays on a genre that has become one of Hollywood's most cliché-driven product lines. Fortunately, the film by Dev Bengal is a road picture of superior horsepower and a kind of Cinema Paradiso on wheels. Beautifully f.. more

Mar 7, 2011 12:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12860.jpe

Bugs! is a 40-minute docudrama following the lifecycles of a predator and its prey in the colorful Borneo rainforest. The predator is an Old World praying mantis (that goes by the Latin name Hieodula ) and the prey is a butterfly more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11507.jpe

While “King of the Hill” reruns probably keep royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country- rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up outfit more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11249.jpe

When it comes to local Mexican dining, vegetarians are usually out of luck. Options typically consist of a cheese quesadilla and possibly a cheese chimichanga. Even most bean items are out because they might be cooked with lard. An exceptio... more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

