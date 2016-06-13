Nomad
Nomad Biergarten (Finally) Opens
After a two-year delay, including design problems, costissues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary”biergarten for this summer. The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3,just in time fo.. more
Jun 13, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Where to Drink On Milwaukee Day
It's Milwaukee Day and if you're looking to fully embrace the Milwaukee mood, here are five of the most Milwaukee places to enjoy Milwaukee's favorite beverage: beer. So get in your car, roll down your windows, turn on that new Illwaukee mix, look.. more
Apr 14, 2015 8:55 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
This Week’s Featured Beer: O’so Golden RAY of Sourshine
Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more
Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Movie remakes aredodgy business, yet every now and then a remake works artistically—and finds anew audience. Rise of the Planet of theApes (2011) belongs on the short list of recent successes. Of course, asequel to the remake was.. more
Aug 7, 2014 5:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Nomad "Favela," Dave Begel, Awful Comments and Other Outrageous Things
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more
Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Confessions: March 17
I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more
Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Bombino: Journeys of a Global Nomad
Growing up as a member of the Tuareg people in western Africa, Omara “Bombino” Moctar realized that his home was often not a permanent one. Instead, he found a sense of home in being on the move, traversing the more
Jun 5, 2013 4:36 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
On the Road
The title, Road, Movie, plays on a genre that has become one of Hollywood's most cliché-driven product lines. Fortunately, the film by Dev Bengal is a road picture of superior horsepower and a kind of Cinema Paradiso on wheels. Beautifully f.. more
Mar 7, 2011 12:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bugs!
Bugs! is a 40-minute docudrama following the lifecycles of a predator and its prey in the colorful Borneo rainforest. The predator is an Old World praying mantis (that goes by the Latin name Hieodula ) and the prey is a butterfly more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
While “King of the Hill” reruns probably keep royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country- rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up outfit more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Vegetarians Rejoice at Riviera Maya
When it comes to local Mexican dining, vegetarians are usually out of luck. Options typically consist of a cheese quesadilla and possibly a cheese chimichanga. Even most bean items are out because they might be cooked with lard. An exceptio... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments