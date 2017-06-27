Noname
88.9 Block Party @ Radio Milwaukee
Juiceboxxx brought a bit of mayhem to an otherwise polite day of free music at Radio Milwaukee’s Block Party. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:39 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Noname, Strand of Oaks and Field Report Will Headline Radio Milwaukee's Summer Block Party
Over its 10 year run, Radio Milwaukee 88.9 has grown from a modest community station operating out of an unassuming stretch of a Milwaukee public studio to a major powerhouse with its own glamorous headquarters in Walker's Point. To celebrate its .. more
Apr 24, 2017 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 9-15
A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Wizards
Fans 14 and under will take home a pair of Bucks gloves tonight when the team takes on the Washington Wizards at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee