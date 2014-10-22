Nonchalant
El-Shareef Gets Grimy on His "Nonchalant EP"
Earlier this year Milwaukee rapper El-Shareef released a head-turning mixtape, Retrospective 2: Freeworld , that played a little like a talent reel, going out of its way to give a sense of the rapper's range and versatility. Now he's released a fo.. more
Oct 22, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Milwaukee Rapper El-Shareef's "Still Trippin" Video
The shortlist of young Milwaukee rappers preparing to make a mark on the scene is a whole lot less short than it was just a couple of years ago, thanks to a fresh crop of local rappers taking all the right cues from contemporaries like Kendrick La.. more
Aug 26, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mo’Nique
Who knew Mo’Nique could act? Before last year, the plus-sized comedienne was best known for starring in the “Moesha” spinoff “The Parkers” and appearing in films like Soul Plane and Phat Girlz . While she brought more
May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fatal System Error: The Hunt for the New Crime Lords Who are Bringing Down the Internet (Public Affairs), by Joseph Menn
The proliferation of spam is the least of the Internet’s problems. In Fatal System Error, the Financial Times’ cyberspace correspondent tells the story of Barrett Lyon, a hacker-turned-computer security consultant. Employed by the wiseguys ... more
Apr 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books