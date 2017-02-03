Nonprofit
DreamBikes Milwaukee General Manager Russell Jobs Makes Milwaukee Rad
DreamBikes is a nonprofit bike shop that sells refurbished and affordable bicycles to the community. They provide jobs to local teens; creating a fun and supportive work environment based on honesty, integrity and open communication. Meet Russell .. more
Feb 3, 2017 6:48 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Heroes of the Week: Where Are They Now?
Live music, delicious food, refreshing beverages and fantastic raffle prizes were just a few of the highlights at the nonprofit Eternal Wish Foundation’s recent fundraiser at Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more
Aug 28, 2015 1:44 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
The Peace Corps Visits Milwaukee
Youcan change lives—including your own—by serving with the Peace Corps, aone-of-a-kind international, life-changing organization that works at agrassroots level to tackle pressing issues around the globe. More than 215,000Americans have volunt.. more
Aug 10, 2015 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Whitnall Park Rotary Club Hosts 'Tasting in the Gardens'
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Join the Whitnall Park Rotary Club for their "Tasting in the Gardens" event at the beautiful Boerner Botanical Gardens.The event features beer, food and entertainment in a beautiful environment—just .. more
May 29, 2015 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Club Kids 414 Volunteers
The nonprofit Club Kids 414 offers fun and safe enrichment opportunities and activities for underprivileged children of all ages to help keep them off the streets and out of jail. more
Dec 2, 2014 10:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
DreamBikes Creates Opportunies for Milwaukee's Inner City Youth
Witheveryone having a dream, but not always being given the opportunity to live itout, one Milwaukee nonprofit has opened a new world of possibilities forneighborhood children.Fromtricycles to road bikes, DreamBikes has been working to provide.. more
Mar 19, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of The Weird
The Super Bowl may be the “holy grail” for Las Vegas sports gambling, but outside the United States, horse racing, soccer and, surprisingly, pro tennis dominate. Tennis provides bettors with 19,000 matches a year (compared to 1,200 NBA g... more
Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: One Heartland Volunteers
One Heartland (Milwaukee office, 500 W. Silver Spring Drive, Suite K-200, Glendale), founded by Neil Willenson in 1993 when he was a UW-Madison student, works with youth and families that more
Oct 3, 2013 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Will Chris Abele Fire Patrick Farley?
We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: Is Wisconsin in Play?
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney made a stunning pick over the weekend when he selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan to be his running mate. On the one hand, it makes sense. Romney has had a hard... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Issue of the Week: National Voucher Group Meddles in Milwaukee Democratic Primaries
It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: J.B. Van Hollen's Frivolous Lawsuit
Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Next Event for the City of Milwaukee
In 2003, the Shepherd Express decided that a world-class city like Milwaukee needed a world-class international film festival. With that in mind, it set up a nonprofit charitable corporation, Milwaukee's Future Foundation, to create and run... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin After the Recall
The Shepherd Express goes to press before the polls close on Election Day, so at this moment we don't know whether Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican senators will survive their recall elections, or whether... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Republicans' Ongoing War on Women
Not content to demean women and diminish their rights through Congress or on the presidential campaign trail, Republicans in Wisconsin decided to continue that party's war on women during the waning days of the state's legislative session..... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
A Snow-Filled Glimpse Of America's Future
"Welcome to the New Normal."Those words should be displayed at New York's airports as a welcome to bedraggled travelers during the Northeast's latest "snowpocalypse." Why? Because the Big Apple's much-lamented paralysis this week is more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 4 Comments
Trey Songz w/ Monica
Breezy crooner Trey Songz had been nipping at R. Kelly’s heels for a few years before his third album, 2009 breakout Ready , established him as Kelly’s commercial equal, yielding five hit singles—“Successful,” “I more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Heartless Bastards w/ Peter Wolf Crier
An endorsement from The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney helped the Cincinnati garage-rock band Heartless Bastards land a home on Fat Possum Records, and though some early praise hovered around the group’s first two records for the label, it more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brooklyn’s Finest
Movie dramas built from separate stories of overlapping lives are usually cut to measure and often made of flimsy material. In other words, they resemble a blueprint for a plot more than a story from real life.Brooklyn’s Finest rises above ... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews