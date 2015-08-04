Noomi Rapace
Recently Released 8.6.15
Child 44 is a serial killer film set in Stalin’s Russia. It grippingly recreates the fearful atmosphere of those days, where a knock on the door at night or the sight of a black car on the street could mean a trip to the Gulag. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:51 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Drop
Although James Gandolfini was not a one-note actor, he will always be associated with Tony Soprano, the role that gained him fame. Admittedly, his blunt-faced, hulking appearance would have inclined him toward gangsters and tough guys even... more
Sep 10, 2014 2:18 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Film Clips: Mar. 7
A pair of New Yorkers unites for the purpose of seeking revenge. Colin Farrell appears as Victor, infiltrating a crime empire in order to get close to kingpin Alphonse (Terrence Howard), responsible for destroying Victor's more
Mar 6, 2013 3:35 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Prometheus
Not unlike Star Wars two years earlier, Alien (1979) brought something new to science fiction film... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews