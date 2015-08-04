RSS

Noomi Rapace

child_44_review.jpg.jpe

Child 44 is a serial killer film set in Stalin’s Russia. It grippingly recreates the fearful atmosphere of those days, where a knock on the door at night or the sight of a black car on the street could mean a trip to the Gulag. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:51 PM Home Movies

film.jpg.jpe

Although James Gandolfini was not a one-note actor, he will always be associated with Tony Soprano, the role that gained him fame. Admittedly, his blunt-faced, hulking appearance would have inclined him toward gangsters and tough guys even... more

Sep 10, 2014 2:18 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

A pair of New Yorkers unites for the purpose of seeking revenge. Colin Farrell appears as Victor, infiltrating a crime empire in order to get close to kingpin Alphonse (Terrence Howard), responsible for destroying Victor's more

Mar 6, 2013 3:35 PM Film Clips

blogimage18940.jpe

Not unlike Star Wars two years earlier, Alien (1979) brought something new to science fiction film... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

