Norma Saldivar
As You Like It In Door County
Last fall, Jerry Gomis and Suzanne Graff left Door Shakespeare. When two directors leave a relatively small theatre company, things change. And when a company is as appreciated as Door Shakespeare is, things don't collapse altogether. They shi.. more
Jul 2, 2012 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Door Shakespeare Opens Summer Season
Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsul... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'The Nerd' Arrives at Peninsula Players
Fish Creek's venerable Peninsula Players continues its 77th season with Larry Shue's classic comedy The Nerd. The story of an insufferably annoying man made its world debut in Milwaukee in April 1981. It has since been staged all over the c... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
JC Poppe’s Truth Movement
The target of most of his anger is rapculture itself. “I consider myself part of Sleep Therapy ,Local Music more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 2 Comments