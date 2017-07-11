Norman Moses
Shakespearian Romance in Door County with 'Twelfth Night'
Former Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy directs an outdoor show in Door County this summer. Hanreddy’s talent for bringing together disparate elements into a cohesive ensemble makes for a richly rendered staging... more
Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act's 'Bloomsday' Discovers the Beauty of Looking Back
Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it’s an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
Revisiting a Day and a Lifetime
In Stephen Dietz’s Bloomsday (running at Next Act Theatre, April 6-30) under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy, the audience is invited to consider what it would be like to go back in time and change an important decision. The play follows a... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:04 PM Evan Thomas Casey A&E Feature
Skylight Stages Splashy, Glittering ‘La Cage aux Folles’
Skylight Music Theatre stages La Cage aux Folles through Dec. 23 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:12 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Human Love In Fairy Land at Door Shakespeare
Innearly 1,000 shows over a decade of reviewing theater in Wisconsin I don't everrecall seeing two different productions of the same show in consecutive months.I went in to Door Shakespeare'sproduction of A Midsummer Night's Dream this month h.. more
Jul 6, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Dazzling ‘My Fair Lady’ at Skylight
Under the solid direction of Dorothy Danner, Skylight Music Theatre’s My Fair Lady captures the imagination with its high production value while also inspiring viewers to ponder who we are beneath the trappings of language and fashion. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:07 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Personal and the Poetical
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Sarah Ruhl’s Dear Elizabeth explores that least understood and most necessary of human relationships: friendship. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:00 PM Selena Milewski Theater
A Story of Two Poets’ Incredible Friendship
Inspired by the book Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, playwright Sarah Ruhl created an innovative piece that features some of the hundreds of letters shared between 20th-century American ... more
Sep 15, 2015 8:16 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Musical High School Horror with Theatre Unchained
Theatre Unchained’s Milwaukee premiere of Carrie: The Musical persistently shies away from subtlety in an adaptation of the beloved Stephen King novel about a telekinetic student. Anna more
Oct 16, 2014 3:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
It’s a Wonderful Stage Show
Few holiday films attract the kind of attention that Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life has enjoyed for about half a century. Now the perennially popular classic film can be enjoyed live, onstage at Next Act Theatre. The show, a more
Dec 18, 2013 1:37 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Next Act Puts Groucho’s Life ‘In Revue’
In Next Act Theatre’s Groucho: A Life in Revue, Milwaukee’s resident Marx for many years, Norman Moses, returns in yet another appearance in the role. The biographical sampling of the legendary comic’s work also features David Cecsarini as ... more
Nov 20, 2013 12:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Comedy of Manners
With Jeeves in Bloom, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre renders another compelling illustration of why P.G. Wodehouse's beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster continue to hold a distinctive appeal nearly a century after more
Apr 19, 2013 5:17 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Depth Beyond Sentiment
A Google image search for "sentimental Christmas movie" pulls up many images from Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life. Next Act Theatre does a brilliant job of bringing the sentimental story to the stage in a breathtakingly refreshing more
Nov 20, 2012 12:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act Broadcasts ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Philip Van Doren Stern was a 20th-century historian and editor who compiled short story collections and worked with the letters of such giants as Lincoln, Poe and Thoreau. He also wrote a 4,000-word short story called more
Nov 8, 2012 3:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater