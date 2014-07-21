Norman Ware
Anodyne Coffee is Coming to the Milwaukee Public Market
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company continues to expand. Last fall the company opened a second location in Walker's Point, and soon it will have a presence in the Third Ward, as it opens a stand in the Milwaukee Public Market. It will replace the Ceda.. more
Jul 21, 2014
Finally, The Naked Photo of Prince Fielder the Internet Has Been Waiting For
Featuring tasteful nude photographs of athletes from all corners of the sports world, ESPN Magazine 's Body Issue is designed to turn heads, but one inclusion is turning even more heads than usual this year: former Milwaukee Brewers slugger (and c.. more
Jul 8, 2014
The Wisconsin State Fair Will Host its First Maker Faire This Fall
Maker culture is on the rise right now, both nationally and locally. Each month locals come out to Bay View's popular Maker Market, a homegrown event that speaks to the DIY roots of the maker movement, but in a sign of how far the movement is spre.. more
Jul 3, 2014
Wehr Nature Center’s “Fireside Fridays" Programs Are Back this Summer
Jul 2, 2014
Rock Bottom Will Celebrate Its Summer Honey Ale With a Tapping Party
Milwaukee's Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant will host a tapping party for its seasonal Summer Honey Ale on Thursday, July 10. Described as "a refreshing summer beer with a touch of honey," the golden ale is being rolled out along with the restaur.. more
Jun 30, 2014
Sprecher Debuting its Hard Ginger Beer This Week
Sprecher Brewing Company continues to expand its lineup of malt beverages. After the warm welcome the brewery's Hard Root Beer, this week Sprecher is releasing its latest concoction: Hard Ginger Beer, an alcoholic spin on the usually non-alcoholic.. more
Jun 26, 2014
VIA Downer is Closing and Becoming a BelAir Cantina
VIA Downer is closing after more than four years in business, the pizzeria announced today. The restaurant at 2625 N. Downer Ave. will close will close June 30 and will become the latest BelAir Cantina. According to a statement, the sale was promp.. more
Jun 20, 2014
The Bike-In Movie Series Returns for a Season of Dinosaurs, Nazi Killers and Baseball
Jun 20, 2014
Turner Hall Will Screen the Cult Trailer Park Boys Film "Countdown to Liquor Day" in July
With word that the cult Canadian comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" will be returning for a new season on Netflix this fall, the Turner Hall Ballroom is screening the show's 2009 big-screen spinoff Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day for the.. more
Jun 17, 2014
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Will Bring His Expertise to the Riverside Theater
As a general rule, astrophysicists aren't famous, but Neil DeGrasse Tyson is a rare exception. The host of StarTalk Radio and director of the Hayden Planetarium took his profile to new heights this spring by hosting Fox's update of Carl Sagan’s gr.. more
Jun 9, 2014
Milwaukee is One of the Most Dog-Friendly Cities in America
Milwaukee is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the country, according to a ranking done by the website NerdWallet. In conjunction with National Pet Month, the website ranked the 95 largest cities in America based on three criteria: social opp.. more
Jun 2, 2014
Potawatomi Bingo Casino will Open the Locavore Restaraunt in its New Hotel
Potawatomi Bingo Casino is nearly completion of its new hotel, and today the casino announced plans for its first restaurant in that hotel: Locavore, a casual dining restaurant specializing in “globally inspired dishes prepared with local and sust.. more
May 27, 2014
Blue Jacket Will Host its Taste of the Third Coast Fundraiser in June
Many of Milwaukee's best regarded restaurants will join Blue Jacket Restaurant and Bar for its first annual Taste of the Third Coast tasting event, a fundraiser for the Alliance for the Great Lakes. The tasting will take place Sunday, June 22 from.. more
May 19, 2014
NBA Approves Sale of the Bucks
It's official: Private equity investors Marc Lasry and Wes Edens can purchase the Milwaukee Bucks. As was widely expected, the NBA board of governors approved the sale today. Herb Kohl is selling the team for a tidy $550 million. He purchased the .. more
May 15, 2014
Who Wants to Buy the Shops of Grand Avenue?
Milwaukee's struggling Shops of Grand Avenue is going on auction again, and it could be bought for a potential bargain, depending on how the bidding plays out. The 450,000 square foot shopping center (don't call it a mall) at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.. more
May 15, 2014
Watch Baby Falcons Hatch and Grow Up in Real Time Via We Energies' Falcon Cam
It's not the most likely setting for a feel-good story, but roughly 20 percent of Wisconsin's peregrine falcon population stems from an unlikely home: a We Energies power plant chimney. For years, the energy company's chimneys have hosted nesting .. more
May 6, 2014
Pets and Their Owners are Invited to Henry Maier Park's Fromm Petfest
Milwaukee is known throughout the country for its many summer festivals celebrating people of all backgrounds and ethnicities. The operative word there, however, is "people." Until now the city's festivals have been decidedly homo sapiens-centric .. more
Apr 17, 2014
Celebrate the End of Winter with Colectivo's Melted Snowman Cookies
Because the arrival of halfway decent weather is as good a reason as any to enjoy a cookie. We can't help but feel almost a little sorry for these expiring snow monsters. Almost. more
Apr 10, 2014
Josh Thompson to Headline Port Washington's 50th Annual Fish Day
Port Washington’s Fish Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer on Saturday, July 19, and today the festival revealed its headliner: Josh Thompson, the Nashville by way of Cedarburg, Wis., country singer who has scored hits with brew-th.. more
Apr 10, 2014
The Weirdest "Jesus Christ Superstar" Production Ever is Coming to Milwaukee
Plenty of touring musicals are swinging through Milwaukee this year, but it's unlikely any of them will feature a more unlikely cast than the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar . The latest version of the 40-year-.. more
Apr 8, 2014