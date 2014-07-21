RSS

Norman Ware

anodyne.jpg.jpe

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company continues to expand. Last fall the company opened a second location in Walker's Point, and soon it will have a presence in the Third Ward, as it opens a stand in the Milwaukee Public Market. It will replace the Ceda.. more

Jul 21, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Featuring tasteful nude photographs of athletes from all corners of the sports world, ESPN Magazine 's Body Issue is designed to turn heads, but one inclusion is turning even more heads than usual this year: former Milwaukee Brewers slugger (and c.. more

Jul 8, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

maker faire.jpg.jpe

Maker culture is on the rise right now, both nationally and locally. Each month locals come out to Bay View's popular Maker Market, a homegrown event that speaks to the DIY roots of the maker movement, but in a sign of how far the movement is spre.. more

Jul 3, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

wehrfireside03.jpg.jpe

Jul 2, 2014 8:58 PM Around MKE

summer honey ale.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant will host a tapping party for its seasonal Summer Honey Ale on Thursday, July 10. Described as "a refreshing summer beer with a touch of honey," the golden ale is being rolled out along with the restaur.. more

Jun 30, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

sprecher hard ginger beer.jpg.jpe

Sprecher Brewing Company continues to expand its lineup of malt beverages. After the warm welcome the brewery's Hard Root Beer, this week Sprecher is releasing its latest concoction: Hard Ginger Beer, an alcoholic spin on the usually non-alcoholic.. more

Jun 26, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

viadowner.jpg.jpe

VIA Downer is closing after more than four years in business, the pizzeria announced today. The restaurant at 2625 N. Downer Ave. will close will close June 30 and will become the latest BelAir Cantina. According to a statement, the sale was promp.. more

Jun 20, 2014 10:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

jurassic park.jpg.jpe

Jun 20, 2014 6:25 PM Around MKE

trailer park boys.jpg.jpe

With word that the cult Canadian comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" will be returning for a new season on Netflix this fall, the Turner Hall Ballroom is screening the show's 2009 big-screen spinoff Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day for the.. more

Jun 17, 2014 1:00 PM Around MKE

neiltysonoriginsa-fullsize.jpg.jpe

As a general rule, astrophysicists aren't famous, but Neil DeGrasse Tyson is a rare exception. The host of StarTalk Radio and director of the Hayden Planetarium took his profile to new heights this spring by hosting Fox's update of Carl Sagan’s gr.. more

Jun 9, 2014 3:28 PM Around MKE

ae.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the country, according to a ranking done by the website NerdWallet. In conjunction with National Pet Month, the website ranked the 95 largest cities in America based on three criteria: social opp.. more

Jun 2, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

locavore sweet potato pancakes.jpg.jpe

Potawatomi Bingo Casino is nearly completion of its new hotel, and today the casino announced plans for its first restaurant in that hotel: Locavore, a casual dining restaurant specializing in “globally inspired dishes prepared with local and sust.. more

May 27, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

blue jacket.jpg.jpe

Many of Milwaukee's best regarded restaurants will join Blue Jacket Restaurant and Bar for its first annual Taste of the Third Coast tasting event, a fundraiser for the Alliance for the Great Lakes. The tasting will take place Sunday, June 22 from.. more

May 19, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

bucks.jpg.jpe

It's official: Private equity investors Marc Lasry and Wes Edens can purchase the Milwaukee Bucks. As was widely expected, the NBA board of governors approved the sale today. Herb Kohl is selling the team for a tidy $550 million. He purchased the .. more

May 15, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

grand avenue mall.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's struggling Shops of Grand Avenue is going on auction again, and it could be bought for a potential bargain, depending on how the bidding plays out. The 450,000 square foot shopping center (don't call it a mall) at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.. more

May 15, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

falcon.jpg.jpe

It's not the most likely setting for a feel-good story, but roughly 20 percent of Wisconsin's peregrine falcon population stems from an unlikely home: a We Energies power plant chimney. For years, the energy company's chimneys have hosted nesting .. more

May 6, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

fromm petfest.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee is known throughout the country for its many summer festivals celebrating people of all backgrounds and ethnicities. The operative word there, however, is "people." Until now the city's festivals have been decidedly homo sapiens-centric .. more

Apr 17, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

melted snowman cookie.jpg.jpe

Because the arrival of halfway decent weather is as good a reason as any to enjoy a cookie. We can't help but feel almost a little sorry for these expiring snow monsters. Almost. more

Apr 10, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

josh thompson pix.jpg.jpe

Port Washington’s Fish Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer on Saturday, July 19, and today the festival revealed its headliner: Josh Thompson, the Nashville by way of Cedarburg, Wis., country singer who has scored hits with brew-th.. more

Apr 10, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

jesus christ superstar.jpg.jpe

Plenty of touring musicals are swinging through Milwaukee this year, but it's unlikely any of them will feature a more unlikely cast than the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar . The latest version of the 40-year-.. more

Apr 8, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES