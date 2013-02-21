North Africa
Bongos Ikwue and Double X
With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more
Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Gary Tanin
Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more
Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Andra Kouyate & Seke Chi
The bluesy syncopations of West Africa meet the Arabesque melodic twists of North Africa on Saro, an album by Mali's Andra Kouyate and friends. Aside from the traditions of their crossroads land, one hears a hint of rock chord changes and m... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Ljuba Davis Ladino Ensemble
After the Sephardic Jews were expelled from Spain by the Inquisition, they scattered widely, but especially they made their way toward the Eastern Mediterranean. The rich Sephardic tradition of song, with its many points of contact with the... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews