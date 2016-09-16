North Avenue Grill
Milwaukee's Top Burgers
Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers andfrench fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matterwhat kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there areall kinds to choose from. Here are .. more
Sep 16, 2016 2:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 3 Comments
New Direction for North Avenue Grill
It’s been nearly a year since John’s Sandwich Shop alum, Mike Topolovich, purchased the North Avenue Grill in Wauwatosa. The increasing popularity of the new North Avenue Grill speaks to Topolovich’s ability more
Dec 23, 2013 9:35 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Tosa's Eclectic North Avenue Grill
Open since April, the North Avenue Grill (7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) brings high quality and 21st-century variety to a classic diner format. The lunch counter is lined with swivel stools and there are comfortable booths along the facing... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Admirals w/ The Village People
One of the most eccentric, memorable acts of the disco era, The Village People will return to Milwaukee tonight to perform a free concert following the Milwaukee Admirals 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Three original more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee