North Avenue
Von Trier to Rebrand as an Upscale Cocktail Lounge
After a nearfour-decade run as a German-centric bar, Von Trier owner John Sidoff announced yesterday that the bar will close briefly in early2018 for major renovations and reopen as an upscale cocktail lounge. The decision, which is in part a.. more
Aug 16, 2017 3:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
“Maker’s Golf
The name is a play on words, but as it becomes more of areality as a weather forecast, the cozy below-ground links of Nine Below offersa wonderful respite from wintertime in Milwaukee. The world’s first and only“maker’s” miniature golf co.. more
Jan 2, 2017 9:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
An Array of Asian Cuisines at Buddha Lounge
North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out
Rosati's Replaces Replay
Replay SportsBar, located at the historic crossroads of Milwaukee’s East Side, 2238 N.Farwell Ave. has closed. a Rosati's Pizza Sports Pub will be taking its place. AChicago-based chain featuring deep dish and thin crust pizzas, Rosati’s has 10.. more
Jan 6, 2015 3:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Craig Counsell Convinces Brewers to Build Wall Honoring Craig Counsell
Miller Park is getting a big new addition next year. Ina move that will probably anger the type of parent who complains when schools handout participation trophies, the Brewers announced that they are building a “Wallof Honor” outside the st.. more
Dec 19, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Hue Vietnamese Restaurant Will Open a Wauwatosa Location in Spring
Rich with zesty herbs, flavorful spices and freshingredients central to the Thua Thien-Hue Province of Vietnam, Hue VietnameseRestaurant’s unique take on Vietnamese cuisine has made the restaurant afavorite in Bay View since it opened there in .. more
Nov 1, 2013 1:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Jake’s Deli Branches Out
As its oldest regulars can attest, Jake’s Deli hasn’t changed much since the ’50s. The business has changed hands a few times over the decades, and new managing partner Gary Plassmeyer brought with him some fresh signage more
Jan 16, 2013 3:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Rosebud Cinema's 'Wow Factor'
The Rosebud Cinema (6823 W. North Ave.) is back and in good hands. The neighborhood bijou along one of Wauwatosa's busiest streets made a splash when it opened in 1999. People... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
El Fogoncito's Authentic Mexican Menu
A 1960s office building just south of Mayfair Mall is a very unlikely spot for an authentic Mexican restaurant, but Taqueria El Fogoncito (10425 W. North Ave.) makes it work. Look for the small bright awning, the only color on a pale yellow... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Rooney w/ Eisley and The Chapin Sisters
Named for the antagonist principal from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off , nice-guy California rockers play a happy, agreeable blend of pop-rock with ample nods to The Cars—Ric Ocasek was even slated to produce the group’s debut album at o more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Josh Rouse w/ AM @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Singer Josh Rouse, with one foot planted in Spanish music and the other somewhere between the pop stylings of Paul Simon and the sensibilities of Nashville and the American heartland, returned to the Turner Hall Ballroom with his globe-span... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
Reshaping North Avenue in UWM’s Image
Milwaukee’s East Side lost one of its historic landmarks early in the morning on Jan. 19, when after 40 years anchoring North Avenue, the restaurant Pizza Man burned down in a four-alarm blaze. The fire, which has been ruled arson, demolish... more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 8 Comments
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and foreig... more
Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
North Side Neighbors Oppose New Chicken Restaurant
Siteowner Amjad Tufail wants to lease the currently unused space toChurch’s Chicken, which occupied the building once before. “Theyare part of a big chain,” Tufail said. “They ,News Features more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments