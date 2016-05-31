North Carolina
America’s States of Ignorance
Surprise. A transgender woman identifies as a woman, not as a violent male predator. If any transgender bathroom safety issue exists, it would more likely involve the danger to a transgender woman in a male restroom. more
May 31, 2016 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Vintage Furniture Finds a New Home in St. Francis
Cream City Restoration, a vintage focused furniture and homegoods shop, has been around in one way or another since 2014. The companystarted as an after-work hobby for owners Jason and Kelsey McGinnis, who beganselling their refinished f.. more
Feb 16, 2016 6:43 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 3 Comments
Steering to Escape the Circle Route
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks have had a pretty dull ride since 2001, the last time their team won a postseason series. In 11 years there have been only two winning seasons and four brief trips to the playoffs. Mostly it's been lap after lap... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Megafaun Wings It
Megafaun is on the unglamorous end of one of music's most romanticized origin stories. In 2006, singer-songwriter... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Felice Brothers/CANCELED
Though they perform with the barn-storming energy of modern touring roots band, there’s nothing modern about The Felice Brothers’ songwriting, which harkens back to early 20th century Americana music. Over just a few short years, the group more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee