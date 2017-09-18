North Point Lighthouse
John Gurda to Give History of Local Brewing at 'Milwaukee on Tap'
Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more
Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
‘Street Artists of Milwaukee’ at the Frank Juarez Gallery
In “Street Artists of Milwaukee," June 24 through Aug. 5 at the Frank Juarez Gallery, five Wisconsin artists demonstrate their unique takes on street art; the show opens with an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Museum Mile Hosts 'Art in the City: Plein Air MKE'
The Milwaukee Museum Mile hosts its second annual “Art in the City: Plein Air MKE," May 11-17. Also for the second year, “Oneida Arts: Evolving Traditions" will grace Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services, Saturday, May 13. Finally, to ... more
May 9, 2017 1:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
North Point Lighthouse Reopens to the Public
One of Milwaukee’s maritime treasures is once again open tothe public. The North Point Lighthouse, located in Lake Park, reopened lastweekend after being closed for repairs since January. The lighthouse is openfor tours on Saturdays and Su.. more
Apr 11, 2017 5:51 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Don't Overlook Milwaukee's 'Little' Museums
Milwaukee has many great and well-known museums, but the city holds other venues dedicated to preserving aspects of our past, too. Here are a few of the lesser-known ones, including a pair of digital museums that dream of becoming brick and... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
The Subversive History of Tchotchkes and Curios
Artist Fo Wilson subverts the traditional cabinet of curiosities by imagining what objects a 19th-century woman of African descent might have collected and catalogued. Eliza’s Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities opens at the Lynden Sculpture Ga... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:25 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Art in the City
Plein Air MKE is the first painting competition of its kind to bring together the arts and cultural organizations inhabiting the choice East Side real estate known as the Milwaukee Museum Mile. The event marks the five-year anniversary of t... more
May 3, 2016 3:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Charter School Begins Shutting Down—Students are Pushed Out
North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 16 Comments
Tours Around Milwaukee
Looking to getbetter acquainted with your city, Milwaukeeans? Here are some tours of general civicinterest and middling admission cost to help you fill your summer hours.If you too wantto marry a lighthouse keeper, you’ll have to look .. more
Jul 5, 2015 5:06 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
Holiday events can never start too soon in Milwaukee and the Shepherd has put together a list offun activities going on Dec. 5-7. Stay tuned during the rest of December forupdates on the season’s happenings!Friday, Dec. 5ThinkstockHistoric .. more
Dec 3, 2014 8:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
India’s Organic Revolution
Organic farming has been recognized as safer, healthier and more sustainable, but consumers continue to question the merits of organic food at the grocery store. Are the higher prices worth the cost? Are organic products really better for u... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:59 PM Jenni Herrick Books 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: 618 Live Bashing, Navigating Against Me! and Ribbing Clark the Cub
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with stations promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we examine Silk Exotic's latest effort to bring another strip club Downtown. Are the strip club and its supporters exploiting .. more
Jan 15, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Light Emerges from the Dark: The North Point Lighthouse
The North Point Lighthouse’s single, bright light—a beacon in the night—guided many ships safely to the shores of Lake Michigan. Though it is now a historic marker on Milwaukee’s East Side, this lighthouse once provided more
Nov 8, 2012 1:45 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Best Buddies: A beautifully balmy evening brought out a record crowd to the My Best Friend Is Straight party, held this year at the lakefront's historic North Point Lighthouse. Greeting guests at the annual Cream City Foundation fundraiser.... more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Wailers w/ Tomorrows Bad Seeds and Duane Stephenson
The Wailers complemented Bob Marley’s reggae sound the same way that the J.B.s laid down the funk for James Brown, augmenting his voice with just the right groove and helping reggae’s most famous singer sell more than 250 million albums. more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Red Brethren: The Brothertown and Stockbridge Indians and the Problem of Race in Early America (Cornell University Press), by David J. Silverman
The Brothertown and Stockbridge Indians met every demand the United States imposed on them. They learned English, adopted Christianity and established farms and democratic institutions. And yet they were forced from New England and New York... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Houston Astros tonight with a home game at Miller Park tonight at 6:10 p.m. more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Robin Hobb
Robin Hobb is the author of a number of fantasy works, including the best-selling “Farseer Trilogy” and the new Dragon Haven , the second work in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven is an enth more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Manned by a Woman
Forty-six years before women were allowed to vote in America, a lady by the name of Georgia Green Stebbins was managing a federal facility here in Milwaukee—the North Point Lighthouse. As John Enright of the North Point Lighthouse Friends r... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 2 Comments