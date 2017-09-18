RSS

North Point Lighthouse

milwaukeeontap.jpg.jpe

Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more

Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

frankjuarezgallerystreetart.jpg.jpe

In “Street Artists of Milwaukee," June 24 through Aug. 5 at the Frank Juarez Gallery, five Wisconsin artists demonstrate their unique takes on street art; the show opens with an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:21 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_pleinair.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Museum Mile hosts its second annual “Art in the City: Plein Air MKE," May 11-17. Also for the second year, “Oneida Arts: Evolving Traditions" will grace Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services, Saturday, May 13. Finally, to ... more

May 9, 2017 1:45 PM Visual Arts

lighthouse.jpg.jpe

One of Milwaukee’s maritime treasures is once again open tothe public. The North Point Lighthouse, located in Lake Park, reopened lastweekend after being closed for repairs since January. The lighthouse is openfor tours on Saturdays and Su.. more

Apr 11, 2017 5:51 PM Around MKE

microphonemuseum.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee has many great and well-known museums, but the city holds other venues dedicated to preserving aspects of our past, too. Here are a few of the lesser-known ones, including a pair of digital museums that dream of becoming brick and... more

Apr 11, 2017 12:04 AM City Guide

cabinetcuriosity.jpg.jpe

Artist Fo Wilson subverts the traditional cabinet of curiosities by imagining what objects a 19th-century woman of African descent might have collected and catalogued. Eliza’s Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities opens at the Lynden Sculpture Ga... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:25 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_pleinair.jpg.jpe

Plein Air MKE is the first painting competition of its kind to bring together the arts and cultural organizations inhabiting the choice East Side real estate known as the Milwaukee Museum Mile. The event marks the five-year anniversary of t... more

May 3, 2016 3:29 PM Visual Arts

issue_voucherschools_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 16 Comments

aroundmilwaukee_breweriesbruisersandbenefits.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

Looking to getbetter acquainted with your city, Milwaukeeans? Here are some tours of general civicinterest and middling admission cost to help you fill your summer hours.If you too wantto marry a lighthouse keeper, you’ll have to look .. more

Jul 5, 2015 5:06 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_holidaymilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Holiday events can never start too soon in Milwaukee and the Shepherd has put together a list offun activities going on Dec. 5-7. Stay tuned during the rest of December forupdates on the season’s happenings!Friday, Dec. 5ThinkstockHistoric .. more

Dec 3, 2014 8:45 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

books.jpg.jpe

Organic farming has been recognized as safer, healthier and more sustainable, but consumers continue to question the merits of organic food at the grocery store. Are the higher prices worth the cost? Are organic products really better for u... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:59 PM Books 1 Comments

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with stations promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we examine Silk Exotic's latest effort to bring another strip club Downtown. Are the strip club and its supporters exploiting .. more

Jan 15, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

lighthouse.jpg.jpe

The North Point Lighthouse’s single, bright light—a beacon in the night—guided many ships safely to the shores of Lake Michigan. Though it is now a historic marker on Milwaukee’s East Side, this lighthouse once provided more

Nov 8, 2012 1:45 PM Around MKE

Best Buddies: A beautifully balmy evening brought out a record crowd to the My Best Friend Is Straight party, held this year at the lakefront's historic North Point Lighthouse. Greeting guests at the annual Cream City Foundation fundraiser.... more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage13834.jpe

The Wailers complemented Bob Marley’s reggae sound the same way that the J.B.s laid down the funk for James Brown, augmenting his voice with just the right groove and helping reggae’s most famous singer sell more than 250 million albums. more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13577.jpe

The Brothertown and Stockbridge Indians met every demand the United States imposed on them. They learned English, adopted Christianity and established farms and democratic institutions. And yet they were forced from New England and New York... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11805.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Houston Astros tonight with a home game at Miller Park tonight at 6:10 p.m. more

Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11009.jpe

Robin Hobb is the author of a number of fantasy works, including the best-selling “Farseer Trilogy” and the new Dragon Haven , the second work in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven is an enth more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9874.jpe

Forty-six years before women were allowed to vote in America, a lady by the name of Georgia Green Stebbins was managing a federal facility here in Milwaukee—the North Point Lighthouse. As John Enright of the North Point Lighthouse Friends r... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

