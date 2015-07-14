North Shore Boulangerie
North Shore Boulangerie’s Fresh Bread and Pastries
North Shore Boulangerie makes its own yeast and uses locally sourced ingredients. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Out
Bakery and More at North Shore Boulangerie
The ornate historic building at the north end of Shorewood’s business district was home to many things over the last century, including a pharmacy and an art gallery. The landmark now houses North Shore Boulangerie. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:11 PM David Luhrssen Dining Out
North Shore Boulangerie
Take one step inside Shorewood’s North Shore Boulangerie (4401 N. Oakland Ave.), and the heavenly smells of fresh bakery and coffee will transport your senses to a bustling Parisian café. The bakery is open for counter-served breakfast dai... more
Sep 24, 2014 2:45 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
North Shore Boulangerie Brings Fresh Bread and Pastries to Shorewood
Americans are used to a fairly limited selection of bakedgoods. Cookies, muffins and a few other bakery items are the staples of caféand coffee shop menus here. A new bakery in Shorewood, however, is bringingmuch more to the table for early mor.. more
Jun 18, 2014 6:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
The Art of Jaime Hernandez: The Secrets of Life and Death (Abrams), by Todd Hignite
Love and Rockets, the comic book introduced in 1981 by brothers Jaime, Gilbert and Mario Hernandez, marked a turning point in comics and pop culture. Its everyday stories of ethnically diverse youth in California’s punk milieu were unlike a... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books