North Star American Bistro
North Star American Bistro
North Star American Bistro, Breadsmith, Milwaukee restaurants more
Jul 7, 2015 10:24 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Reinventing Shorewood
Camp Bar owners Paul and Natalia Hackbarth say they modeled the bar after their cabin in northern Wisconsin. To judge by the looks of the establishment, it must be quite a cabin. For all its taxidermied animal heads, antle more
Mar 5, 2013 10:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Horror Without Frontiers
The grounds of the Rwandan hospital are pleasant and verdant, clean and well kept, but the memories are horrible. Canadian physician James Orbinski was in Rwanda for Doctors Without Frontiers during the genocide that swept the African nation like.. more
Jan 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The work of Catherine Ryan
Through June, the Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery will be featuring the work of San Francisco artist Catherine Ryan. She creates imaginative charcoal and acrylic pieces that combine incongruous images of n,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
I agree with Mr. McNally that the government spits on vets
I have to comment on the audacity of Joel McNally to notbelieve how horrible it was to return from Vietnam. Flower/protest people wereaccepting of vets who joined their cause, that's about it..... maybe a littlehyperbole there, ,Letters more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 3 Comments