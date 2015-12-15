Northern Lights Theater
Dreaming of a White (Trash) Christmas
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned that his boyfriend has secretly gotten into prostitution, and plugs exciting events including John McGivern’s ever-popular A Kodachrome Christmas at The Northern Lights Theater through Dec. ... more
Dec 15, 2015 9:02 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The 13 musicians in Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn filled the intimate Northern Lights Theater with joyous Mexican music Friday night. more
Oct 5, 2015 7:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Jonny Lang @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Blues guitarist Jonny Lang and his crack band paid tribute to the late B.B. King Saturday night. more
May 18, 2015 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Ring in the Red, White and Pink
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader worried about planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, and plugs fun events including She Kills Monsters (Feb. 12-15) at UW-Milwaukee, The B-52s at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater Feb. 13, and Bl... more
Feb 10, 2015 6:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Pink-Friendly Mad Town
Dear Ruthie fields a question from a reader concerned about his genital health and plugs exciting events including UW-Milwaukee’s Art & Design BFA Exhibition, Taylor Dayne’s performance at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater and the Miltow... more
Jan 20, 2015 9:07 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Brian Setzer Orchestra w/ The Record Company @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The snow appeared early this year and as if right on cue, Brian Setzer flew into town like a magical holiday entity. more
Nov 18, 2014 10:27 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
‘Shear Madness’ at Potawatomi
Paul Pörtner’s Shear Madness is a cozy little comedy currently running at The Northern Lights Theater at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. A colorful ensemble of characters find themselves in a more
Oct 16, 2014 3:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Shear (and Pleasant) Madness at Potawatomi
I’ve seen over 850shows as a theater critic in the past dozen years. In all that timeI’ve never once gone to the Northern Lights Theater in PotawatomiHotel & Casino. It’s an interesting venue. From the nearest busstop I could find, it’s a long.. more
Oct 10, 2014 2:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater Lovers and Drama Queens
I love theater. I don’t care if it’s a drama at the Rep or talent night at the Rusty Nail Trailer Park, I’m all about the performing arts. From William Shakespeare’s classics to Three-Finger Judy playing the spoons in the community room, I ... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:33 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Picnics and Potlucks and Bears! Oh, My!
One of the things I love about Milwaukee is that we know how to throw a helluva party…and we throw a lot of them, too! After all, PrideFest may have come and gone more
Jul 16, 2014 1:55 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Winger @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
When he played an acoustic show at a Madison club in 2001, Kip Winger took requests from the rambunctious crowd, with one caveat: “I won’t play ‘Seventeen,’ because she’s now 30,” he sa,Concert Reviews more
Jan 31, 2014 10:31 AM Michael Popke Concert Reviews 2 Comments
The O’Jays @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Spearheaded by the songwriting/production team Gamble & Huff, the Philly soul renaissance produced almost impossible volumes of great music throughout the ’70s, the biggest and most memorable of which came from more
Feb 22, 2013 11:02 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Patti LaBelle
Despite outlandish costumes, publicity stunts and multiple musical-direction changes, Patti LaBelle and her band Labelle couldn't seem to break out in the 1970s. Then they released “Lady Marmalade” and everything changed. The single... more
Jul 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Horny Goat Hideaway’s Fun, Pub Atmosphere
About a year ago, the Horny Goat Brewing Co. joined the proud tradition of Wisconsin-crafted beers and introduced a new brand to the area. In October 2009 the Horny Goat Hideaway opened in a former industrial building located on the banks o... more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments