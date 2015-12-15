RSS

Northern Lights Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned that his boyfriend has secretly gotten into prostitution, and plugs exciting events including John McGivern’s ever-popular A Kodachrome Christmas at The Northern Lights Theater through Dec. ... more

Dec 15, 2015 9:02 PM Hear Me Out

Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn

The 13 musicians in Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn filled the intimate Northern Lights Theater with joyous Mexican music Friday night. more

Oct 5, 2015 7:00 AM Concert Reviews

Blues guitarist Jonny Lang and his crack band paid tribute to the late B.B. King Saturday night. more

May 18, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader worried about planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, and plugs fun events including She Kills Monsters (Feb. 12-15) at UW-Milwaukee, The B-52s at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater Feb. 13, and Bl... more

Feb 10, 2015 6:11 PM Hear Me Out

Dear Ruthie fields a question from a reader concerned about his genital health and plugs exciting events including UW-Milwaukee’s Art & Design BFA Exhibition, Taylor Dayne’s performance at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater and the Miltow... more

Jan 20, 2015 9:07 PM Hear Me Out

The snow appeared early this year and as if right on cue, Brian Setzer flew into town like a magical holiday entity. more

Nov 18, 2014 10:27 AM Concert Reviews

Paul Pörtner’s Shear Madness is a cozy little comedy currently running at The Northern Lights Theater at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. A colorful ensemble of characters find themselves in a more

Oct 16, 2014 3:40 AM Theater

I’ve seen over 850shows as a theater critic in the past dozen years. In all that timeI’ve never once gone to the Northern Lights Theater in PotawatomiHotel & Casino. It’s an interesting venue. From the nearest busstop I could find, it’s a long.. more

Oct 10, 2014 2:43 PM Theater

I love theater. I don’t care if it’s a drama at the Rep or talent night at the Rusty Nail Trailer Park, I’m all about the performing arts. From William Shakespeare’s classics to Three-Finger Judy playing the spoons in the community room, I ... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:33 AM Hear Me Out

One of the things I love about Milwaukee is that we know how to throw a helluva party…and we throw a lot of them, too! After all, PrideFest may have come and gone more

Jul 16, 2014 1:55 PM Hear Me Out

When he played an acoustic show at a Madison club in 2001, Kip Winger took requests from the rambunctious crowd, with one caveat: “I won’t play ‘Seventeen,’ because she’s now 30,” he sa,Concert Reviews more

Jan 31, 2014 10:31 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Spearheaded by the songwriting/production team Gamble & Huff, the Philly soul renaissance produced almost impossible volumes of great music throughout the ’70s, the biggest and most memorable of which came from more

Feb 22, 2013 11:02 AM Concert Reviews

Despite outlandish costumes, publicity stunts and multiple musical-direction changes, Patti LaBelle and her band Labelle couldn't seem to break out in the 1970s. Then they released “Lady Marmalade” and everything changed. The single... more

Jul 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

About a year ago, the Horny Goat Brewing Co. joined the proud tradition of Wisconsin-crafted beers and introduced a new brand to the area. In October 2009 the Horny Goat Hideaway opened in a former industrial building located on the banks o... more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

