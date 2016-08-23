Northless
Triple Eye Industries Celebrates Two Very Productive Years
The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more
Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Arctic Sleep’s Melancholy Metal Album
Trying to adequately describe Passage of Gaia, the new album by Milwaukee-based Arctic Sleep, is no easy task. The band, made up of core members Keith Dulemba (vocals, bass and cello) and Mike Gussis (guitar), note that their sound has bee... more
Nov 18, 2014 9:29 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature 1 Comments
Northless Exorcise Hurt Through Metal
“Heavy” is the word used most often to describe the sound of Milwaukee-based metal outfit Northless—with “brutal” coming in as a close second. On their breakthrough more
Aug 20, 2013 11:29 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Uprooted Is Looking For Scripts
Uprooted Theatre is looking for scripts for a new play reading series that it will be running at the Next Act Theatre next season. Stretch MARKS: a theatre fete will run for three weeks between October 13th and November 3rd.The name of the series.. more
Jun 23, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Where Can a Band Even Practice Anymore?
It’s been a bummer of a year for creative hubs in Milwaukee. After a long state of limbo and debate about its future, the Sydney Hih building was demolished into a pile of rubble in August. The legendary building is now just a memory for ge... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
R.I.P. Maidens
They should have been bigger. After putting out two strong EPs, 2010's Failures and 2011's Shallows, Milwaukee-based post-metal band Maidens are breaking up. Thankfully, they will be... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Northless: Finding Catharsis Through Metal
Clandestine Abuse, the latest album by local metal heavyweights Northless, has picked up a tremendous amount of national attention since its release in March. Such hip media outlets as BrooklynVegan and Decibel magazine have run glowing rev... more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
La Dispute w/ Native, Sleep Serapis Sleep, Northless, et al
What better way to spend the sleepy, winter-break Monday after Christmas than at an utterly insane, marathon bill packed with excellent punk, hardcore and metal bands? La Dispute, from Grand Rapids, Mich., and Indiana’s Native headline this... more
Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee