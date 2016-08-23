RSS

Northless

localmusic_tripleeye_b.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Local Music

musicgateway_arcticsleep_(byryanbakerink).jpg.jpe

Trying to adequately describe Passage of Gaia, the new album by Milwaukee-based Arctic Sleep, is no easy task. The band, made up of core members Keith Dulemba (vocals, bass and cello) and Mike Gussis (guitar), note that their sound has bee... more

Nov 18, 2014 9:29 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

northless.jpg.jpe

“Heavy” is the word used most often to describe the sound of Milwaukee-based metal outfit Northless—with “brutal” coming in as a close second. On their breakthrough more

Aug 20, 2013 11:29 PM Music Feature

Uprooted Theatre is looking for scripts for a new play reading series that it will be running at the Next Act Theatre next season. Stretch MARKS: a theatre fete will run for three weeks between October 13th and November 3rd.The name of the series.. more

Jun 23, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

practice.jpg.jpe

It’s been a bummer of a year for creative hubs in Milwaukee. After a long state of limbo and debate about its future, the Sydney Hih building was demolished into a pile of rubble in August. The legendary building is now just a memory for ge... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Local Music

blogimage19698.jpe

They should have been bigger. After putting out two strong EPs, 2010's Failures and 2011's Shallows, Milwaukee-based post-metal band Maidens are breaking up. Thankfully, they will be... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage14867.jpe

Clandestine Abuse, the latest album by local metal heavyweights Northless, has picked up a tremendous amount of national attention since its release in March. Such hip media outlets as BrooklynVegan and Decibel magazine have run glowing rev... more

May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage9350.jpe

What better way to spend the sleepy, winter-break Monday after Christmas than at an utterly insane, marathon bill packed with excellent punk, hardcore and metal bands? La Dispute, from Grand Rapids, Mich., and Indiana’s Native headline this... more

Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES