RSS

Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery

artpre.jpg.jpe

To honor a tradition that began almost 70 years ago, Cardinal Stritch University presents “The League of Milwaukee Artists Exhibition” (on display Feb. 22-March 17). Founded in 1944, the local organization fosters more

Feb 19, 2013 10:03 PM Visual Arts

art pre.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s fall Gallery Night and Day takes place Oct. 19-20. When choosing from the 50-plus participating venues, try to discover the roads less traveled as you enjoy the colors and cooler weather of autumn... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:39 AM Visual Arts

Ceramics enlivens art through many forms to incorporate various techniques and materials, whether porcelain or clay, cast, molded or hand-shaped, and fired with or without glaze. Cardinal Stritch University hosts a provocative exhibition demonstra.. more

Nov 8, 2010 12:43 PM Visual Arts

Assistant District AttorneyDaniel Gabler is running a throw-back, racially tinged campaig What’s your take? ,Taking Liberties more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES