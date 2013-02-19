Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery
Legacy of Milwaukee Artists at Cardinal Stritch
To honor a tradition that began almost 70 years ago, Cardinal Stritch University presents “The League of Milwaukee Artists Exhibition” (on display Feb. 22-March 17). Founded in 1944, the local organization fosters more
Feb 19, 2013 10:03 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Day Adds to the Beauty of Fall
Milwaukee’s fall Gallery Night and Day takes place Oct. 19-20. When choosing from the 50-plus participating venues, try to discover the roads less traveled as you enjoy the colors and cooler weather of autumn... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:39 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Jim Matson's Intersection @ Cardinal Stritich University
Ceramics enlivens art through many forms to incorporate various techniques and materials, whether porcelain or clay, cast, molded or hand-shaped, and fired with or without glaze. Cardinal Stritch University hosts a provocative exhibition demonstra.. more
Nov 8, 2010 12:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Criminal Walks Free
Assistant District AttorneyDaniel Gabler is running a throw-back, racially tinged campaig What’s your take? ,Taking Liberties more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments