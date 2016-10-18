RSS

Nosferatu

Milwaukee Art Museum presents “Haunted Screens: German Cinema in the 1920s” Oct. 21-Jan. 22, 2017. Many special events and screenings will be featured, including a collaboration between Present Music and Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical The... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:05 PM A&E Feature

Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum star in Foxcatcher, a dramatic account of the 1996 murder of Olympic gold medalist Dave Schultz by millionaire wrestling coach John du Pont. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:07 PM Film Reviews

 A cemetery could be filled with theever-lengthening list of vampire movies, yet none have ever been as startlingas German director F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent, Nosferatu . After 90 years, the film remains uncanny and unnervi.. more

Apr 20, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Sunrise is a film thataspires to poetry, not prose. While German director F.W. Murnau ( Nosferatu ) made the movie in Hollywoodwith an American cast, Sunrise owesmore to European filmmaking of the silent era. However, it'.. more

Jan 22, 2014 2:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Lots of horror movies have been made since Nosferatu (1922), many of them starringvampires, yet few (if any) have the uncanny power of director F.W. Murnau’sclassic. The new two-Blu-ray disc reissue restores missing shot.. more

Nov 10, 2013 7:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

One of the more worthwhile products of Britain’s sometimes overzealous, NME -driven hype machine, The Big Pink parlayed the buzz around their early singles into a glowingly reviewed debut album last year, A Brief History of more

Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Without a doubt the most influential of the early rock ’n’ roll figures and the man most responsible for popularizing the genre’s signature guitar sound and 4/4 beat, Chuck Berry penned hits that created the template for The Beatles, more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Tragedy often brings out the best in this country, and that’s been especially true in the wake of the earthquake that ripped through Haiti earlier this month. America has led the world in providing aid to Haiti, and Milwaukee has done its p... more

Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

